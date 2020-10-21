HS-Gallup | At least the debate on dealing with the coronary crisis is not yet visible in the support of the ruling parties: the SDP continues to be the most popular

According to a support survey commissioned by HS, there have been no major changes in party support.

Sdp continues as Finland’s most popular party, according to the latest support survey commissioned by HS.

20.9 per cent of Finns would now vote for the SDP. The second most popular party, the basic Finns, would be 19.9 per cent and the Coalition Party 16.8 per cent.

11.2 per cent of respondents would vote for the Center, slightly more than the Greens, whose support has fallen to 11 per cent. The Left Alliance would vote 7.8 percent.

Sanna Marinin (sd) government parties now enjoy a total of 55.3 percent confidence. A month ago, the corresponding figure was 55.5 percent.

Past the month has changed the power relations of the parties only slightly. The support of basic Finns has strengthened by 0.4 percentage points, as has that of the city center. Support for the Greens has weakened by 0.8 percentage points.

“The situation has not changed terribly on a monthly basis. Small shifts can be observed between the parties, ”describes Kantar TNS, research director Sakari Nurmela.

The success of the SDP is a reversal of the spring, when the treatment of the coronavirus pandemic in particular brought support to the Prime Minister’s Party. Support has remained, although the debate has shifted from the health impact of a pandemic to its economic impact, where the Coalition tends to challenge the left harder.

“Sanna Marin inspires trust in citizens,” Nurmela sums up.

He thinks voters from the Left Alliance and the Greens in particular are tempted to move in the direction of the SDP.

“The support profile of the Greens and the Left Alliance is younger than other parties. Marin is a character to identify with them. ”

In addition, people who did not vote last time are currently being recognized as supporters of the Prime Minister’s Party. Partly because of these new voters, more SDP voters than average said they were unsure of their party position in the vote and followed the situation from the sidelines.

The SDP (25 per cent) and the Greens (24 per cent) currently have the relatively least strong supporters of their party. Left-wing allies, for their part, are the most convinced of their party position: 54 percent would certainly vote for the party again. 43 per cent of basic Finns have a secure party position, 39 per cent of members of the Coalition Party and 36 per cent of centrists.

Coalition Party attempts to sue the government have not brought more support to the party. The possible improvement in support has been reduced to a small but still noticeable shift towards basic Finns at the latest, Nurmela estimates.

The same can be said about the center, he said. Moreover, at least the change of chairman has not yet been reflected in the support of the center.

As a result of these small flows, the Basic Finns have been able to strengthen their positions by almost one percentage point over the past two months.

“These are changes that can fit within the margin of error. However, their position has strengthened a bit since the summer, ”says Nurmela.

The party has a good starting point for municipal elections, where it seeks to challenge the center, he thinks.

“The value-conservative rural supporters of the city center are a contact surface with basic Finns. They are having a tough race in the municipal elections. ”