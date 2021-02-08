HS-Gallup | Already 75 percent of Finns want to take the coroner vaccine, the enthusiasm has clearly increased from the previous survey

“The figures sound really good, this is good news,” says Hanna Nohynek, THL’s chief physician. Proponents of basic Finns are still the most serious about vaccination and the least concerned about the coronavirus.

Finns the willingness to take a coronavirus vaccine has increased significantly, according to a recent HS poll.

According to a survey conducted at the turn of January-February, 75%, or three out of four respondents, plan to take the vaccine or have already taken it. Thirteen percent of respondents do not plan to take the vaccine, and 12 percent do not yet know how to say so.

Done in December in the previous HS-Gallup vaccine survey 56 percent of Finns were ready to take the coronavirus vaccine. More than a fifth, or 22 percent of Finns, would not have taken it. An equal number, or 23 percent, could not yet say.

“Chapter sound really good, this is good news, ”says THL’s chief physician at the Department of Health and Welfare Hanna Nohynek from a recent HS poll.

According to Nohynek, it is natural that it is difficult to form an opinion on a distant and foreign matter.

“The further the epidemic has progressed and the more we have learned about the experiences of those with coronary heart disease and the knowledge of the dead, the easier it will be for people to form their opinions.”

December At the beginning, it was not yet certain when Finland would receive the first vaccines approved by the health authorities. The first vaccinations for health care personnel were allowed to begin at the end of December last year.

The oldest Finns are currently being vaccinated. They are followed by risk groups with diseases predisposing to severe coronavirus disease.

Since the beginning of December, it has also become clear that the virus has become more contagious in some places than before, and this virus variant has already been found in Finland.

In the previous and also in this HS poll, the elderly are clearly more positive about taking the vaccine than the young. 91 percent of those over 70 plan to take the vaccine, and 67 percent of those under 30.

According to THL’s Nohynek, it is natural for younger people to be more hesitant about the vaccine than older age groups – after all, coronary heart disease is often more serious and sometimes more fatal in the elderly.

Of the occupational groups, retirees, entrepreneurs and white-collar workers are most convinced that they will take the vaccine whenever possible. More of the academically educated intend to do as much as those of the undergraduate and upper middle class than the working class.

The majority of all populations studied plan to take the vaccine.

HS-Gallup reaffirms that Basic Finns are the most suspicious of the coronavirus vaccine among party supporters. This also emerged in the previous HS poll.

56 per cent of basic Finns would take the vaccine, and 30 per cent say they would not take it now. A fairly large number, 15%, does not yet know.

A clear majority of supporters of other parties plan to go for vaccination.

Recently, there were also a lot of hesitants among the supporters of the Greens, but in this survey, 80 per cent of the Greens would take and 11 per cent would not take the vaccine. In the previous survey, 58 percent were positive about the vaccine and 24 percent were reluctant to take it.

In the HS poll it was also asked how much the coronavirus worries people at the moment. Even in this survey, almost everyone had an opinion on the matter, which shows that the virus dominates people’s thoughts. The majority are concerned about the coronavirus, 16 percent much and 54 percent some.

The age of fifty forms a certain kind of watershed. About 80 percent of its parents are much or somewhat concerned about the coronavirus. In younger people, about 60 percent are concerned.

Of the supporters of the largest parties, the coronavirus is currently of most concern to members of the Coalition Party, the Left Allies and the Social Democrats, more than 70 per cent of whom are concerned about the situation. The least concerned are found in basic Finns, of whom 58 per cent are concerned.

33% of respondents believe that the worst phase of the coronavirus epidemic is at hand right now, while 42% think it is just ahead. One in ten believes that the worst has already been overcome.

Several European countries are planning a coroner vaccination passport to facilitate tourism. The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health announced on Friday that it is also preparing an electronic vaccination certificate showing information about the coronary vaccine taken by the person.

Information on the preparation of an electronic vaccine certificate has sparked a debate as to whether the certificate can become a condition for admission when traveling and thus making the use of an coronary vaccine mandatory in practice.

Nohynek hopes this does not happen.

“The World Health Organization does not recommend that the vaccination certificate become a condition for entry, as it would further increase the inequalities that are already sufficient in the availability of vaccines between rich and poor countries.”

“Also, when it comes to vaccinations, it would be good to remember that it takes time to mature after receiving the vaccine. In Israel, for example, it has already been observed that with vaccination, the number of infections also increased during the first days after vaccination. The vaccine can therefore give people a false sense of security. ”

Vaccine willingness in the measuring surveys, slightly different results have been obtained with different questions. For example In a study commissioned by Yle at the end of January, it was found that the coroner vaccine would certainly or probably take 86 percent.

In Yle’s study, the interviewee was allowed to choose from the scale the option that best suited his or her own opinion. In the study, 56 percent said they were either sure to take the vaccine or had already received it. Thirty percent of those interviewed said they were likely to take the vaccine.

Department of Health and Welfare in a survey in early December 64 percent of Finns said they would take the vaccine if it became available and recommended.