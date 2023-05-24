HS Gallup | Almost half want Finland to participate in nuclear weapons activities – This is known about the clandestine arrangement

A large part of Finns do not want bases in Finland, but Finland’s participation in NATO’s nuclear weapons exercises will be more favorably received.

The questions Finns are divided about NATO bases in Finland and Finland’s participation in NATO nuclear weapons exercises. The answers come pretty evenly for and against, as well as empty answers.

This is evident from a recent HS poll, in which the following questions were asked:

“Should Finland aim for a NATO base?”

“Should Finland participate in NATO’s nuclear weapons exercises?”

The majority of those who took a stand on the first question stated that such a thing should not be sought. 39 percent of all respondents answered this way.

Clearly less, i.e. 27 percent, felt that Finland should specifically aim for a base. The question did not specify in more detail what kind of base it would be and where.

The question was difficult for many. As many as 34 percent could not tell their answer.

Nearly the question of whether Finland should participate in NATO’s nuclear weapons exercises was equally difficult.

43 percent of the respondents were of the opinion that Finland should participate in nuclear exercises. Almost a third, or 30 percent, do not want it.

Almost 28 percent of the respondents did not have an answer.

The survey concluded that there are those in all population groups who think that Finland should aim for a NATO base or participate in its nuclear weapons exercises.

And the same works the other way around. Those who have a negative attitude to thoughts can be found in any crowd.

Some however, there are differences. To summarize: the more Tiena and the more leading a position one has, the more one supports NATO bases and nuclear weapons exercises. Those who think like this can be found among senior white-collar workers, entrepreneurs, members of households earning more than 85,000 euros and the upper middle class.

Likewise, more men than women think the same.

The clearest difference can be found between people who place themselves on the traditional political left and right.

Of those on the right, 53 percent require Finland to pursue a NATO base, and 66 percent require Finland to participate in its nuclear weapons exercises.

The difference is clear when you compare the figures with the answers of those who place themselves on the left. Their corresponding percentages are 16 and 28.

Expert draws attention to the rather large number of those who hesitate in both questions. It may be due to the change in the thinking model that the Russian war of aggression forced the Finns into.

“You have to understand that in the past the policy related to nuclear weapons was for Finland mostly about disarmament and activities supporting it. Now, with Finland’s NATO membership, nuclear weapons will become part of Finland’s deterrence as well. Nuclear weapons are ultimately what bring security,” says a researcher focused on the security of Northern Europe and NATO Henri Vanhanen From the Foreign Policy Institute.

He also reminds that there has been almost no information about Finns’ opinions on these two questions. The issues have only recently been asked for the first time, so there is no point of comparison yet.

About the content of NATO’s nuclear weapons exercises however, there is no public information, because they are hardly talked about externally. Practically, all that is known about last year’s exercise is that 14 participated in it, i.e. just under half of the then 30 member countries of the military alliance.

“Clearly half of those who answered the nuclear weapons question consider participating in the exercises a positive thing. It’s interesting that there are so many hesitant people,” says Vanhanen.

He thinks that the Finns still have an orientation towards the fact that we ourselves will participate in the formation of NATO’s nuclear deterrent in the future. It will become part of Finland’s security.

For him, the share of more than 40 percent already sounds like a considerable share at this stage, which will probably increase as information about them accumulates.

The answers to the base question surprised him that such a large part opposed them.

British soldiers at a press conference at the Tapa base in Estonia in January.

“It may be due to the fact that images arise from the time of the Second World War and, for example, Porkkalanniemi, when there were bases of other countries in Finland. It may not yet be possible to see that now the bases would belong to the allies who defend Finland”, he reflects.

He believes that increasing international training in Finland will change the image of allied troops on Finnish soil. Finland is a sovereign state and allied forces training or possibly stationed in its territory do not change this.

If Finland were to ever decide to increase the presence of NATO allies on its soil, the issue could be, for example, NATO’s staff structure, a rotation-based combat division or a competence center.

“In other words, talking about bases is still vague at this stage, and defining Finland’s goals in relation to NATO’s presence is a bigger political issue.”