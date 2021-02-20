HS-Gallup | Almost every second opposes the postponement of municipal elections

Less than a third were in favor of postponing the municipal elections, says the recent HS-Gallup.

Municipal elections the transfer does not receive widespread support from Finns. Nearly one in two respondents to the recent HS-Gallup oppose the idea of ​​postponing the election.

The survey asked citizens how they feel about postponing the municipal elections from April to later, for example, to October this year.

47% of respondents said they did not support the idea. 29 percent supported the idea. 24% could not say their position.

The matter was last asked at the turn of November-December last year. The result was very similar then. At that time, 27% of respondents said they were in favor of postponing the election and 41% opposed it. There were even more disagreed than now, 33 percent of respondents.

In all according to the survey, there are both those who would be willing to postpone municipal elections and those who are not in favor of postponing them.

In terms of party affiliation, the Social Democrats are the most supportive of the transfer. 40% of them are in favor of postponing the election.

Basic Finns in particular are against relocation. A total of 60 percent of them oppose the postponement of the election. Many supporters of the Coalition also agree. 55% of them oppose the postponement of the election.

Discourse the possible postponement of municipal elections gained new momentum with the Chancellor of Justice Tuomas Pöysti said in an interview with BTI published on Wednesdaythat the possible postponement of the municipal elections still needs to be carefully considered later this month.

Pöysti said that he would prepare to take a position on the matter only if and when the proposal to postpone the elections would be decided by the Government. The issue must first be discussed between the Ministry of Justice and the parliamentary parties.

At the level of principle, he considered that there could be grounds for postponing the election if a significant number of those entitled to vote were unable to exercise their right to vote at all or at least safely.

Ministry of Justice officials presented an election transfer to party secretaries earlier this month, but parties rejected the idea.

From the chairmen of the parliamentary parties was asked about it last Wednesday in an election panel co-organized by the HS Federation for Children’s News and Child Welfare.

No hand rose in favor of postponing the election.

Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) Has saidthat the situation is constantly monitored by the Ministry of Justice. The ministry has tried to find ways in which people in coronary isolations, for example, could vote safely.