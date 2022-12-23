HS Gallup | Almost 40 percent of Finns are cutting back on their Christmas spending this year

People with low incomes in particular say that the price increase hits their own finances and that they have to cut back on Christmas purchases.

Multi Finns are now cutting back on their Christmas purchases due to the financial situation, according to a poll conducted by Helsingin Sanomat.

39 percent of Finns say that they spent less money than usual on gifts and other Christmas purchases this year due to the financial situation.

However, slightly more than half of the respondents say that the economic situation has not affected their Christmas purchases in any way, i.e. they have spent the same amount of money as before.

Only four percent say they spent more money than usual on Christmas purchases.

The household’s income directly affects the matter. The lower the household income, the more likely it is that less money will be spent this Christmas.

Almost half of those earning less than 20,000 euros have compromised on Christmas purchases, while 28 percent of those living in households earning more than 85,000 euros are cutting back on their Christmas expenses.

Energy the increase in prices and other costs has affected the majority of Finns, according to the poll.

12 percent of Finns say they have had to cut back on their essential expenses due to rising prices. One in three Finns says that they have had to cut back on their extra expenses, and 18 percent say that they are saving more for future expenses. A tenth of the respondents say that they have made some other changes to their finances.

Consequently, 68 percent of Finns have been affected by the price increase in at least some way, so that they have had to make changes to their everyday finances. 28 percent of the respondents say that the rise in prices has had no effect.

Low-income earners are particularly affected by the rise in prices, and 83 percent of those earning less than 20,000 euros say that the situation has affected their own finances.

In all professional groups, the majority of people have made some changes to their finances due to the rise in prices. Students have experienced the price increase most strongly, 79 percent of whom say that the situation has affected their own financial situation.