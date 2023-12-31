The supporters of the coalition are the most satisfied with the government. The prime minister gets a bad grade from every third.

About one third of Finns are satisfied with both the current government and its prime minister Petteri Orpoo (cook). The information comes from HS's recent survey.

31 percent of respondents say they are satisfied with the government. There are slightly more satisfied with Prime Minister Orpoo, 38 percent.

Similarly, about a third declare that they are dissatisfied with the government. 35 percent of the respondents give the government a very or fairly bad rating. An orphan gets a bad grade from 33 percent.

Similar measurements have been carried out since 2011. The survey carried out now was the first to target the government led by Orpo.

Orpo's government remains popular with everyone Sanna Marini (sd) from the government's measurement results. At worst, 46 percent were satisfied with Marin's board, and at best 71 percent. Marin's predecessor Antti Rinne (sd) readings are covered by the current government instead.

The most satisfied to the government are supporters of the coalition, more than 60 percent of whom gave the government a fairly or very good rating. About half of the basic Finns declared that they were satisfied with the government.

The Rkp's difficult government prospects can be seen in the survey: clearly less than half of the party's supporters, about a third, considered that the government has succeeded in its work quite well. About half of Rkp's supporters were of the opinion that the party has succeeded fairly or very well in government.

Members of the Communist Party are the most satisfied with their party. About two thirds of them answered that the party was successful.

When the supporters of the opposition parties were asked about the success of their own party in the opposition, the supporters of the Left Alliance were the most satisfied. A clear majority of them considered their party successful in opposition politics. Just under half of both Green supporters and centrist supporters considered their party to have been successful.

Supporters of the center stood out when satisfaction with the government was measured. About 40 percent of them gave the government a fairly or very good rating.

In the survey the popularity of some government ministers was also measured. In these measurements, the foreign minister came out on top Elina Valtonen (cook). Almost half of the respondents considered him to be quite or very successful in his ministerial role.

In the survey, Valtonen also received praise from supporters of the opposition party. For example, about 40 percent of the supporters of both the Sdp and the Greens gave Valtone a fairly or very good rating.

The president of the Republic Sauli Niinistö received an excellent final grade for his work from the respondents, as expected. 88 percent of the respondents said that Niinistö was successful in his work. The evaluations he has received have been similar from one survey to another.

Niinistö's term ends at the beginning of the year, when the new president is elected in the elections.