HS Gallup | A narrow majority of Finns would keep the Yle tax unchanged

The majority of respondents to HS polls opposed the right of MPs to intervene in Yle’s program offerings, but it should be possible for almost a fifth.

Meager the majority of Finns would like to keep the broadcasting tax unchanged, according to HS’s recent poll.

51 percent of those who responded to the survey wanted to keep the Yle tax at the same size. 41 percent were of the opinion that the tax should be cut, even if it would lead to a reduction in Yle’s contents.

Eight percent, on the other hand, would increase the tax so that Yle could expand and improve its operations.

Yleisradio funding, its possible cutting and the contents offered by Yle sparked extensive discussion in the initial government negotiations in the beginning of May. Even before the elections the coalition and Perussuomalaiket had announced their readiness to cut Yle’s funding.

Last year, Yle’s funding was approximately EUR 557 million. After deductions, the Yle tax is a maximum of 163 euros per year for individuals earning more than 14,000 euros per year, depending on income.

Gallup’s based on this, the most willing to keep the Yle tax were women and people over 60, students, pensioners and academically educated people.

57 percent of women support keeping the tax. The same view is shared by those over 60 (56 percent of respondents) and those over 70 (62 percent). 62 percent of students, 58 percent of pensioners and 54 percent of academically educated people would not change the tax.

One in two of those in their thirties supports cutting the Yle tax. Almost half of the residents, white-collar workers and entrepreneurs in rural areas would cut the Yle tax.

Political orientation affects opinions a lot. About two out of three of those who place themselves politically on the right support the tax cut, and a little more than half of those who are somewhat on the right.

Only one in four of those who are politically somewhat to the left are in favor of the cuts, and those who place themselves on the left are even fewer, 14 percent.

The most willing to cut taxes are the supporters of basic Finns, 74 percent of whom would cut taxes. 55 percent of the supporters of the coalition would cut the Yle tax.

65 percent of Sdp supporters would keep the tax unchanged. 55 percent of the supporters of the center agree. Among the supporters of the Left Alliance, 68 percent of the respondents would keep the tax unchanged, and 64 percent of the supporters of the Greens.

In the survey it was also inquired whether MPs should intervene in Yle’s program offering.

A good majority of Finns (71 percent) do not want MPs to have the right to interfere with Yle’s content. Less than a fifth (18 percent) were of the opinion that parliamentarians should have the right to this. One in ten had no opinion.

Perceptions related to program offerings were divided by age and place of residence. People over the age of 50 would not want to interfere with Yle’s program offerings. Most of the townspeople also agreed. The majority of residents of densely populated and rural municipalities agreed. Still, there were slightly more people than average living outside the cities who thought that Yle’s content could be interfered with.

Education also divided opinions somewhat. Only less than a tenth of the academically educated thought that the program offering could be improved. One in five of those with basic education would be fine with missing out.

Even the majority of those on the political right would not give MPs the right to intervene in the software. Still, only 58 percent shared this opinion. On the other hand, 87 percent of leftists have a negative attitude to the matter.

Among the supporters of the largest parties, Perusfinomaliket stands out from the rest. 38 percent of the party’s supporters would give politicians the right to interfere with the contents. Still, the majority of basic Finns also disagree.

The majority of the supporters of the other five largest parties oppose the issue.