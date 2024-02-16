HS Gallup | A larger part is on the side of the ay movement than the government

Strikes have more support than opposition, while the government's work life measures have more opposition than support.

About half of Finns, or 49 percent, support political strikes organized by trade unions against the government's work life measures. This is evident from an opinion poll conducted by Helsingin Sanomat on Verian.

39 percent oppose strikes. The rest do not support or oppose or do not know how to express their opinion.

In December in the same measurement 45 percent supported and 35 percent opposed strikes. Since then, the strikes have expanded, and both their support and opposition have grown slightly. The proportion of those who are unsure has decreased since December.

The strikes are primarily supported by supporters of Sdp, the Left Alliance and the Greens, and they are opposed above all by supporters of the coalition.

The question divides the supporters of basic Finns, but there are more opponents of the strikes than supporters.

The government 30 percent of Finns support and 56 percent oppose the work life measures and cuts in unemployment insurance. The proportions are almost the same as in the corresponding measurement in December.

Among other things, the government aims to limit political strikes and support strikes, expand local bargaining, and facilitate dismissals and fixed-term contracts.

The clear majority of the supporters of the coalition support the government's actions, while the left-wing parties and the greens oppose it.

Supporters of basic Finns are divided by the government's work life measures.

Opposition parties On Friday, SDP, the Greens and the Left Alliance left an interim question on the government's work life policy.

In the opinion of the parties, the government should organize genuine negotiations, in which it would equally listen to the views of both the employer and the employee.

The government, on the other hand, considers that it does not need to negotiate legislative projects with the trade union movement, because it received a mandate from the people in the parliamentary elections to make the reform it wanted.

About one in four Finns agree with the government on this. More than half, on the other hand, think that the government should negotiate with the trade union on issues related to working life.