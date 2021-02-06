HS-Gallup | A clear majority of Finns would retain the household reduction – supporters of the Coalition Party and the Center Party on the side of the reduction the most

Respondents were also asked whether their own everyday experiences corresponded to recent research that questioned the benefits of the reduction. About 40 percent disagree with the survey.

Finns a clear majority is of the opinion that the household deduction should not be abolished.

The issue was asked at a recent HS poll. 72% of respondents did not want to remove the deduction and 13% thought the deduction could be waived. 15 percent disagreed.

The household deduction came up for discussion when the State Economic Research Center Vatt and the Wage Earners’ Research Institute PT published at the end of January researchthat reduction is an ineffective way to increase employment or eradicate the gray economy.

Read more: Researchers: Household deduction is an inefficient and profitable system – “We were surprised that no tax avoidance effect was observed”

The study received unbelieving reception, in which the researchers’ methods were also questioned. Many seemed to fear that politicians seeking savings would be cut back on the study or even eliminated altogether.

HS-Gallup has been conducted since the publication of the study from January 29 to February 3.

Gallup according to the Coalition Party, the strongest advocates of household reduction, of whom 89 per cent would not eliminate it. Almost the same number of supporters is in the center, 83 percent.

The Coalition Party has pushed for a significant increase in the household reduction. The party would more than double the reduction cap from the current € 2,250 to € 5,000.

Left-wing allies are more willing than parties to give up the deduction. 29 percent of Left Alliance supporters would remove the reduction, but 50 percent would still stick to it.

The general line in HS-Gallup’s responses is that low-income people and those who position themselves politically on the left are more in favor of removing the household deduction than those on high incomes and those on the right.

In all groups of respondents, the reduction has more supporters than opponents.

With household deduction may reduce in taxation, for example, the costs of cleaning, renovation and maintenance work. In the second year, almost 460,000 Finns used the reduction. The reduction is particularly popular with people over the age of 50, in addition to which a third of users earn more than € 55,000 a year, which is more than the high-income threshold.

In the second year, the reduction cost the state EUR 476 million. From the beginning of last year, the right to deduct was slightly reduced.

A separate survey conducted by Vatt and PT also revealed that the deduction system is not very well known. Many had declared a lower amount on their tax return than they would have been entitled to.

HS-Gallup respondents were also asked how well or poorly the findings of the Vatt and PT survey matched their own everyday experience of household deduction.

The researchers concluded that the reduction will not increase employment or reduce the gray economy. About a third estimate that this corresponds to their own everyday experience. About 40 percent thought their everyday experience was different from what the study says. 26 percent of respondents could not say.

Clearly more people over the age of 60 disagree with the conclusion of the study.

Those who live in the Helsinki metropolitan area, are academically educated, earn the most, position themselves in the political right, and supporters of the Coalition Party are also largely among those who, based on their own experiences, cannot believe what is claimed in the study.

The HS poll conducted by Kantar TNS was answered by 1,063 Finns, representing the population aged 18–79 in mainland Finland. The data were collected in an Internet panel, and the sample was formed by multi-stage stratified sampling. The margin of error of the study is about three percent in its direction.