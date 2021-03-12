HS-Gallup | 70 per cent of Finns consider the decision to postpone the municipal elections to be good

The majority of basic Finns consider the decision to be wrong.

Finns a large majority considers the decision to postpone the municipal elections from April to June to be correct due to the worsening corona situation.

In the HS poll, 70 percent answered in the affirmative to the question of whether the transfer solution was the right one. 21 per cent thought the decision was wrong and 9 per cent could not say.

Last weekend the parties decided together with the Ministry of Justice, postpone the municipal elections from April to 13 June. Only Basic Finns opposed transfer. The reason for the transfer was worsening coronavirus situation.

Basic Finns also stand out in the HS survey as the most dissatisfied with the postponement of the election. Fifty-five percent of the party’s supporters believe the transfer decision was wrong. Just over a third think it’s right.

The most satisfied with the decision are the supporters of the SDP and the Left Alliance, 90 per cent of whom consider it right.

There is also a gender gap in attitudes towards the decision: 76% of women consider postponing elections to be the right solution, while only 63% of men think so.

Citizens the mind regarding the postponement of the municipal elections has changed considerably in less than a month. After the transfer of municipal elections was asked at the HS poll in February, nearly 47 percent opposed the idea. Only 29 percent supported the transfer at the time.

The position of the parties also changed rapidly: just a few days before the decision to postpone the election the party secretaries were of the opinionthat elections must be held in a timely manner.

The transfer decision was influenced by, among other things THL’s assessment of the increased risks posed by the corona epidemic.

Government proposal to postpone the municipal elections was given to Parliament on Friday.

Candidate layout the deadline for confirmation is next Thursday, March 18th.

In addition to postponing the elections, the advance voting time will be extended to two weeks, and more advance voting seats will be added. This is to improve the chances of safe voting. Advance voting will be held in Finland from 26 May to 8 June.