HS follows | HIFK continues to the top four and will face Tappara – Lukko for the summer vacation in the semi-finals

HS follows the intense events of the sixth quarter-final match of the League.

Helsinki IFK has the third match ball in the hockey League quarter-final series against Rauma Lukko.

HIFK leads the match series 3–2, and would secure a place in the semi-finals with a win at home. A loss to Luko, on the other hand, would mean that the decision of the quarter-final series would be extended to the seventh match for Rauma.

HIFK already led the match series with 3–0 wins, but Lukko has won the last two matches.

HS will follow the sixth match starting at 18:30 moment by moment in the live tracking at the bottom of this article.

