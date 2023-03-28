Tuesday, March 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS follows | HIFK continues to the top four and will face Tappara – Lukko for the summer vacation in the semi-finals

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 28, 2023
in World Europe
0
HS follows | HIFK continues to the top four and will face Tappara – Lukko for the summer vacation in the semi-finals

HS follows the intense events of the sixth quarter-final match of the League.

Helsinki IFK has the third match ball in the hockey League quarter-final series against Rauma Lukko.

HIFK leads the match series 3–2, and would secure a place in the semi-finals with a win at home. A loss to Luko, on the other hand, would mean that the decision of the quarter-final series would be extended to the seventh match for Rauma.

HIFK already led the match series with 3–0 wins, but Lukko has won the last two matches.

HS will follow the sixth match starting at 18:30 moment by moment in the live tracking at the bottom of this article.

Read more: HIFK is faced with a real situation, Monday’s home game is almost a must-win situation

Read more: Ville Peltonen praised the HIFK captain who blocked the shot with his helmet: “Tells about Tale’s heart”

#HIFK #continues #top #face #Tappara #Lukko #summer #vacation #semifinals

See also  Understand why the war with the Popular Pharmacy program is just beginning - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Fans rage after withdrawal of Game Pass promo for $10 MXN

Fans rage after withdrawal of Game Pass promo for $10 MXN

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result