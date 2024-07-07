HS follows | France votes in a turning-point election – Voting was lively

HS follows|The first predictions about the election result are expected shortly after 9:00 p.m.

in France will be voted on Sunday in the second round of the parliamentary elections.

HS follows the election results in this updated news story.

Voting was lively already on Sunday afternoon, after the polling stations in mainland France opened at nine in the morning Finnish time.

By noon in France, the voting had gone 26.6 percent of those entitled to vote. It was the highest midday turnout in a second round since 1981.

In smaller cities and villages, the polling stations close at 19:00 Finnish time and in larger cities at 21:00 Finnish time. The first predictions about the election result are expected shortly after 9:00 p.m.

The actual results are expected on Sunday evening or early Monday morning.

Premature parliamentary elections have been held in France in an exceptionally tense atmosphere. Minister of the Interior by Gérald Darman has reported that in France, more than 50 candidates and campaigners have been the target of violent attacks during the elections.

According to him, the profiles of the attackers have varied from “spontaneously angry” people to representatives of political extremes.

Prime Minister of France Gabriel Attal has in turn asked all parties to call for calm.

Authorities prepared for violent protests on Sunday and early Monday. For that, 30,000 extra police were sent around the country.

President Emmanuel Macron took a picture with his supporters on Sunday in the commune of Le Touquet-Paris-Plage in northern France.

Elections the first round was held last Sunday, when the far-right National Alliance (Rassemblement national or RN) received a record 33 percent of the votes. Second came the left-wing New People’s Front (Nouveau front populaire, NFP) with about 28 percent of the vote, and only third was the president Emmanuel Macron led by the Together election coalition with about 21 percent.

In the second round, it will be clear how the popularity is divided into parliamentary seats.

577 MPs are elected to the French Parliament, one from each constituency. In the first round, 76 representatives got through, so there are still 501 seats up for grabs on Sunday.

The current week also saw tactics, with more than 200 candidates withdrew from the second round allowing votes to be concentrated against the far right.

Although the far-right RN gathered the most votes in the first round, the party’s leadership has said that it will not form a government without getting at least close to the required number of seats.

In the latest ones in surveys RN is predicted to get the most seats in the parliament, but not a majority. In this case, forming a government can become difficult.

The leader of the national coalition Marine Le Pen has described such a situation as a dead end and threatened a complete standstill for France if the RN does not get a majority in parliament.