HS follows | An important day at the Helsinki Stock Exchange: Almost 25 companies publish their results

The combined market value of the companies publishing their results on Thursday is almost 80 billion euros.

Thursday is a real super day at the Helsinki Stock Exchange. As many as 25 companies listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange publish their results for the third quarter, i.e. July–September.

Almost a fifth of the companies listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange will publish their results on Thursday. The combined market value of earnings publishers is around 76 billion euros. It, in turn, corresponds to nearly 28 percent of the combined market value of companies listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

It is therefore certain that investors’ money will move after the earnings announcements.

By market value the largest earnings publisher is Neste. Another excellent result is expected from the company worth around 36.4 billion. Neste publishes its results at nine in the morning.

Neste’s share price has risen well this year compared to the general market situation. The share price has increased by more than 10 percent since the beginning of the year.

The second most valuable earnings publisher is the lift company Kone. The company, worth approximately 17.6 billion, will announce its results at around 12:30 p.m.

As soon as Thursday morning, it will also become clear how the increase in food prices will be reflected in the results of the other giant of Ruokakauppa, Kesko. The company, which is worth around 7.5 billion, will publish its results immediately at eight in the morning.

Thursday also sheds light on the prospects of the Finnish construction industry, when the construction companies YIT, SRV and Lehto publish their results.

In addition to these, Terveystalo, which last week warned of a weakening of its results, and the IT company Qt Group, which suffered a sharp price drop this year, will report their results on Thursday.

