HS follows | A shot woman was found in the car – Prosecutor: the motive for the act was jealousy

The murder trial of the woman who was shot in the car in the parking lot begins in Helsinki. The trial is required to be closed.

In April A seriously injured woman was found in a parking garage in Helsinki’s Pikku Huopalahti. The murder trial began on Wednesday morning at the Helsinki District Court. HS is on site to monitor the processing.

The judge decided at the beginning of the trial that the proceedings will be mostly public.

At the time of discovery, the woman was badly wounded, but alive. However, the victim later died of his injuries in the hospital. He was 37 years old when he died.

From the beginning, a 49-year-old man, who was previously in a relationship with the victim, has been suspected of the murder. At first, the man was suspected of attempted murder. After the victim died, the title was changed to murder. The prosecutor wants the man punished for murder.

According to the prosecutor, the accused had been jealous of the victim and demanded that she return to the relationship. According to the prosecutor, the man had threatened to kill his ex-spouse if she did not agree to continue the relationship.

According to the indictment, the man was in contact with the victim several times on the day of the crime and knew where he was. Just before the act, the man had entered the parking garage where the victim kept his car, entered the victim’s car and shot the victim sitting in the driver’s seat in the back of the head.

The police according to previous statements, the act was planned. According to the police, the accused man had threatened the victim with death before.

The accused has denied his guilt in the preliminary investigation, and has not revealed the events that led to the woman’s death.

The trial has been requested to be kept secret for the most part.

