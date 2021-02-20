HS focuses on economic news in the corporate economy and major turning points in the economy

Joonas Laitinen as an economic news producer, economic news is on the rise.

HS economy the contents will be significantly renewed in early March. A completely new media brand focusing on the economy, HS Visio, is starting to appear and at the same time HS is investing in financial news.

HS’s economic coverage is growing and at the same time the content is centered around key economic phenomena.

“Economic news is increasing significantly, with a particular focus on the corporate economy. HS provides comprehensive corporate and economic news in-depth analysis and in-depth analysis of the role of companies in major economic upheavals, ”said HS Jussi Pellinen says.

In economic news, HS highlights especially phenomena and companies that are intertwined with, for example, the state of Finland’s export industry, climate change, the digitalisation of companies and society, and the big picture of the economy, such as central banks.

“The global pandemic is one reason HS wants to expand and deepen economic news. This year shows how deeply Korona leaves a mark on the world. However, the korona is not the only reason to strengthen economic news: the economy and technology determine what kind of country Finland will be in the future and how it will be able to meet the big challenges that will suffice even after the korona, ”says HS Managing Director Laura Saarikoski says.

Reform has been appointed as a news producer for the HS economy Joonas Laitinen, who has previously worked at HS in various positions, including a domestic news producer and a data journalist. Laitinen is responsible for the day-to-day operations of HS’s financial news.

Alongside the news, the new HS Vision takes the reader deeper into the core of technology, management, business, investment and society. The producer of HS Vision is Anu-Elina Lehti. In addition to news reporters, seven journalists do financial journalism at HS Vision.

From March, HS Visio will appear online continuously and on paper on Saturdays as part of the current HS subscription.

HS financial delivery receive news tips and press releases by e-mail at [email protected] HS Vision’s delivery can be reached by e-mail at [email protected]

You can find HS’s news reporters following the economy below. Individual editors can be reached by e-mail, e-mails are in the format [email protected]

Jarno Hartikainen: Sustainable economy, climate and energy­

Laura Kukkonen: News service provider­

Anni Lassila: Export industry, financial sector­

Harri Pietarinen: News service provider­

Tuomo Pietiläinen: Investigative journalism, pension funds­

Juha-Pekka Raeste: Digitization and data economy­

Petri Sajari: Macroeconomics and Telecommunications­