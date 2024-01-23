HS exam | This is how the candidates fared

Eight presidential candidates faced off in the HS's big exam on Tuesday evening. HS evaluates their performance.

Helsinki Sanomat held its big presidential election exam on Tuesday evening. All other candidates were present except for the Christian Democrats Sari Essayah. Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Essayah was at the EU ministerial meeting in Brussels.

Helsingin Sanomat's political editors Elina Kervinen and Teemu Luukka analyze each candidate's success in the exam.

Kervinen looked in particular at the performance of the candidates in matters of foreign and security policy. Luukka focused on evaluating the performance and how well the candidates were able to get their message across to the voters.

Jussi Halla-aho (ps), Pekka Haavisto (green), Li Andersson (left), Mika Aaltola (right), Hjallis Harkimo (Liike Nyt), Olli Rehn (center), Alexander Stubb ( kok) and Jutta Urpilainen (sd).

The exam was heated up by the support poll published by HS on Monday, according to which the coalition Alexander Stubb and the Greens supported by the voters' association Pekka Haavisto are still leading in Helsingin Sanomat's measurement, but their popularity has decreased. Basic Finns Jussi Halla-ahon support has risen close to the leading duo.

Mika Aaltola (sit)

“ It's easy to be a loser

Elina Kervinen: Seemed like a bit of a quitter and didn't offer much in the way of new standout insights.

When asked, he got to talk again about a topic dear to him, i.e. the increase in defense appropriations. When discussing where the money would be taken from, Aaltola mentioned, for example, large infrastructure projects, such as speeding up the train connection between Turku and Helsinki and business subsidies.

On the other hand, Aaltola has wanted to invest in, for example, the Arctic Ocean track while dreaming of starting work on Pohjola's fortifications. So there would be room for infrastructure projects in that direction? There are probably reasons, but the listener was left wondering.

Teemu Luukka: Sat in casual clothes, but the will to fight was gone. At the end of the exam, I fell off the sled almost completely. When presenting the souvenir game, he said that he is not very good at that either. Didn't particularly try to appeal to voters. Aaltola was still talked about as a charismatic voter charmer in the fall, but in tonight's exam, those talks sound far away.

He promised the children's questioners to leave Finland in a better condition for future generations, but then collapsed into lecturing about all the misery.

Li Andersson (left)

“ Clarity hands up

Elina Kervinen: Took and got space for his own views on, for example, the situation in the Middle East and defense budgets, although many of these had already been heard many times.

When talking about the Middle East, he stood out from the crowd, for example, with his demand that Israel should be pressured into a ceasefire, if necessary, even with sanctions.

He was one of the few who dared to say that he would like someone other than the Republicans to become president of the United States Donald Trump's. When you don't have to be afraid of being elected, you can be outspoken.

Teemu Luukka: Diligently with your hand up considering that there is nothing for the second round. Appeared once again, certainly emphasizing his own left-wing values. Able to tell one thing at a time clearly and quickly.

In matters of values, he strictly defended the diversity of the sexes. If there had been time, there would certainly have been a heated discussion with Halla-aho, who disagreed with the matter.

You called for an agreement in the labor market because of internal security.

Pekka Haavisto (green)

“ Smooth performance emphasizing experience

Elina Kervinen: A steady performance. Got to once again present his foreign and security policy networks and experience by dropping into the conversation his encounters with, among others, the former foreign minister of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and the Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg with.

He stood out from the crowd, for example, in the Middle East debate when he stated perhaps more clearly than before his position that Finland made a mistake in the UN's first vote on a humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza. This line will please the left-wing voters, which Haavisto now needs for the second round.

Teemu Luukka: At the end of the year, Haavisto still seemed unenthusiastic about selling himself, but towards the end of the year, new blood has started to flow into him. This time the heartbeat remained calm. Appeared presidential like Stubb. He emphasized the experience, among other things, by telling how he has discussed difficult issues with Chinese ministers. An even, but hardly electrifying performance.

Lapsikyjälle promised to be a listening president, wanted to intervene in school bullying and climate change as a values ​​leader.

Jussi Halla-aho (ps)

“ Disgustingly realistic representation of the familiar

Elina Kervinen: A solid performance that probably appealed to his own supporters.

When talking about the eastern border, for example, he clearly said that Finland must also be prepared for so-called push back operations, that is, in practice, to push people away from the border.

In response, I received a lecture from Andersson about how the European Court of Human Rights has accepted such an activity only under certain conditions.

He was the only one of the candidates who was of the opinion that Finland should not send military aid to a NATO country under attack in every situation. He justified his view by saying that Finland should fulfill its obligations in the union, but sending soldiers is not an absolute value.

Teemu Luukka: Halla-aho's calm and clear sentence-producing way of approaching voters continued in the HS exam.

Halla-aho has also made exceptional use of humor in the presidential election. At the beginning of the exam, he quickly burst into stifled laughter at his own joke that all souvenirs are made in China.

He did not answer the question of how to break away from dependence on China. He told the children that he was trying, for example, not to steal anyone's cell phone or shoes on the street.

Harry Harkimo (Business Now)

“ Entertaining straight mouth

Elina Kervinen: Did not challenge other candidates in the same way as in some previous exams, but again answered the questions in a refreshingly direct manner.

Came out in a favorable or unfavorable light, depending on the point of view, in the question of the next president of the United States. Most of the other candidates effectively avoided taking a stand for or against anyone. Harkimo woke up the listener with the least diplomatic answer of the bunch. His view of the Democrats About Joe Biden and the likely Republican nominee About Donald Trump was that there are “two bad options.”

Teemu Luukka: Harkimo continued in his own way and with his succinct answers. “How can I explain my one percent support? I won't start painting, I'll do my best. It's pointless to explain that there are more percentages than one.” The most entertaining show.

He told the children's questions about his family's personal experiences of bullying and promised to take action to prevent bullying.

Olli Rehn (center)

“ Teacher-like lecturing

Elina Kervinen: Rehn answered steadily throughout the exam, but little remained in my memory. He didn't go out to challenge others in a big way like in several previous exams.

The quick lecture on the relations between Taiwan and China was guaranteed to be Rehn's teacher-like style.

With an adult's eyes, you comfortably answered, for example, a question asked by children, when you spoke directly and clearly to the children, not condescendingly from the adult's position.

Children were asked what the candidates would do as president for the benefit of Finland's children. Rehn referred to maintaining peace at the borders and highlighted climate change, for example.

Teemu Luukka: Good at summarizing his answers, which often stem from history, but collapses into lecturing.

Rehn is associated with grayness and dullness. Now, towards the end, people's comments have sounded more pleasantly thoughtful and confident. And Rehn was like that in the HS exam too, but somehow the fighting spirit of the last few weeks had been dampened. Rehn's thoughtful style does not fully come into its own in a fast-paced exam, unlike, for example, in Yle's individual exams.

Alexander Stubb (cook)

“ The smile disappeared, the snickering returned

Elina Kervinen: Basic reliable performance, although in some places a reassuring feeling.

Tried to communicate his experience and networks when talking about China, for example. The president told about his meetings Xi Jinping with and about the ways they find good to talk with China.

When talking about improving Europe's own defense, concreteness stood out. Mentioned, among other things, the effort to change the rules of the European Investment Bank so that lending to the arms industry would be possible.

He was the only one who managed to get the floor and argue against Halla-aho, who was of the opinion that Finland should not send military aid to a NATO country under attack in every situation. Stubb's reasoning: the president of the republic cannot send a message that Finland would not be ready to help in every situation.

Teemu Luukka: Stubb's trademark, a broad toothy smile, was almost conspicuous by its absence, but he still managed to convince the voters that he was a smart and widely experienced president. The show lacked the earlier relaxation. Appeared in an accented presidential manner.

In the past, I even fancied Halla-aho, not anymore. He kindly reminded the children's questions that a hug is always a good thing. You promised the children to help a friend if you see a friend having a hard time.

Jutta Urpilainen (sd)

“ You only woke up on the strike issue

Elina Kervinen: Came to the fore in foreign and security policy issues, perhaps most clearly in the part about the situation in the Middle East.

Urpilainen wanted to highlight the problem of credibility in the West's actions and referred to how the use of food and water as a weapon of war is condemned in Russia, but not in Israel. Jussi Halla-aho, for example, immediately opposed this comparison. Urpilainen struck a balance by clearly condemning the attacks by the terrorist organization Hamas.

Offered a clear answer on whether conscription should also be extended to women. Urpilainen does not support this and brought up, for example, concerns about fertility.

Teemu Luukka: At the beginning of the exam, he woke up female and Democrat voters to vote with a serious expression. Said the globe brought as a souvenir in his hand, that the world is on loan from children and defended the international community. In addition to Aaltola, the performance seemed to give up the most at the beginning of the exam, even though it tried to get in many speeches.

Promised children to go to schools and listen to them.

In the questions of value at the end, the fighter-Jutta woke up. Urpilainen told how dangerous it is that the government has allowed the labor market crisis to worsen into a situation where no one knows the end. Even pointed out to Stubb that his opinion on the president's role in the ay crisis varies. The Sdp candidate surprisingly gave a thumbs up when he was asked if the responsibility for caring should be transferred more from society to families.

Read more: Urpilainen teased Stubb about political strikes – Read the follow-up and watch the recording of the entire exam

Read more: The coalition is now afraid that Stubb's poll peak came too early