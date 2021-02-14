HS Espoo | Youth culture began to rise in the 1960s – A unique archive film shows vividly how young people spent time at a youth center in Espoo

After the Catholic sisters, young people found Stella Maris in Haukilahti. Espoo’s first open house youth center attracted three hundred young people to the place on the best evenings.

Opening were a success.

The front of the two-story wooden building was filled with bicycles, and music roared all the way out. Cigarette smoke meandered from room to room, Sprite bottles rattled in my hands, and someone was playing a big pinball machine.

There were teenagers on the beach too.

Welcome to the time travel to the first open house youth center in Espoo, Stella Mariks!

The youth work board of the Espoo store advertised the youth house to be opened in Stella Mar in the summer of 1966.­

HS Espoo said Of the Dutch Catholic sisters who enjoyed themselves on the shores of Westend in the beginning of January. The Catholic congregation had established a summer colony for sisters and children on the shores of Westend, now known as Haukilahti, in 1936.

A summer place called Stella Maris worked Jarl Eklundin in a wooden building designed by him, which over the years expanded into a two-story building.

In October 1964, the parish sold the Stella Maris plot to the Espoo township. It started a new life for Stella Maris, who was no longer as devoted.

June in the middle of 1966, a youth center opened its doors in Haukilahti.

There had already been a demand for it. Youth culture was on the rise, but young people from South Pole hung out at some point. Popular places were at least the Kesoil gas station, Mellsten beach and the sand pit on the site of Matinkylä Sports Park.

The surroundings of Stella Maris were ideal for a wide range of activities: there was a beach and cliffs, even a volleyball court. Inside, there was space for a café, jukebox, pinball machine and ping pong table, among other things.

Judo was practiced in the house and bands were allowed to practice upstairs.

Place was a real paradise for young people. Everything was there, or at least it felt like it.

The word about Stella Maris had rushed quickly and widely. Crowds flowed to the shores of Haukilahti from Nöykkiö and Lauttasaari. In the speeches of many young people, the house was called Stella or Go go.

Helsingin Sanomat also told about the new youth recreation area: “There are games and craft facilities, a good beach, dancing every now and then and iron wire.”

Bands that practiced in the house often performed at the youth house. Sometimes an outside performer also came to Stella Maris.­

Very it soon became clear that some kind of control might be needed. A young member of Haukilahti applied for that position Timo Pakkanen, who had been comfortable in Stella Maris since its opening.

He happened to be there even when he was the director of youth work in Espoo Kauko Laitila went to inspect the new youth center.

“I introduced myself to him right away and offered to volunteer as a janitor. And the very next day, Kake returned to the crime scene, announcing that I had been officially hired as the responsible host of Stella Maris, ”Pakkanen recalls the beginning of his career.

He was a good choice for the job. Frost, which today best known as Santa Claus, already knew a large part of the youth, but was himself a few years older than the others.

Most popular in the evenings, 200-300 young people could gather in Stella Maris. Even on a regular weekday evening, there were 50-70 people present. The age limit was at least at some point 15–17 years. With a club card priced at the mark, he was entitled to stay in the area.

“That summer of 1966 was a wonderful time. All the facilities already existed and the place was well maintained, ”Pakkanen says.

The work was very enjoyable. The youth knew how to behave, even though sometimes someone managed to sneak into a drunken spot.

“I never had to summon officials to the scene,” Pakkanen recalls.

Stella Mariksen the doors were initially open from morning to night.

The house, built as a summer place, was too cold in the winter, so with the exception of a few small Christmas parties, Stella Maris was open mainly in the summer.

The most popular were the evenings with events such as concerts.

New Joys and rock band Hurriganes, who practiced in the house in later years, performed at Stella Maris. The bassist of the band Cisse Häkkinen lived for some time right next to Stella Maris. Many who lived in Haukilahti in the 1970s still remember the Hurriganes gig, during which the whole beach roared.

Pakkanen recalls that they also visited the site Kojo and Riki Sorsa.

Young people were attracted to the venue by pinball machines and a jukebox.­

Between Various theme nights were held at Stella Maris.

One of the most memorable theme nights was from cars. An electric car track was built on the ping pong table, and the scene itself came Curt Lincolnwho had reaped a reputation at the Zoo in time. Lincoln was especially popular with young men.

At the Wild West evenings, Stella Maris had a saloon and a prison cell. The youth wore cowboy hats on their heads and toy pistols in their hands.

Those hosts, Pakkan, the host of the place, have a special memory of those bows: for some reason, a boy stabbed his fist through a wall, and architectural drawings of the house were found in the materials of the wall.

That boy was Jyrki Rousio, who has already grown into a contemporary.

Rousio fondly recalls the time of Stella Maris. And yes, he remembers that fist incident. The reason for the rapture is hard to remember, but the papers found on the wall he later handed over to the Catholic congregation.

Rousio remembered the best of the youth center. One night Rousio’s palm had become a nasty wound from the fence next to the plot, but the boy couldn’t stand it while the evening was still in progress.

Music is constantly playing in Stella Maris. If the bands were silent, the melodies of the record player would play in the background. You could choose a song from the jukebox by paying a few tens of pennies.

“Current music didn’t seem to be available,” Rousio recalls.

At the Wild West theme party, many wore a cowboy hat.­

Mostly the place was left because of the guys, but in the youth center the opposite sex was sometimes looked at with that eye.

It is known that a few romances eventually led to marriage.

“Yes, I remember myself that I have there hit the girl in one of my eyes. When youth reaches, one becomes interested in such. And to the fashion stuff, too, we looked closely at how to dress, ”Rousio says.

Young people often used to gather at the Hynninen store near Stella Maris. The photo was taken around 1967. The photo shows Risto (left), Rainer, Ana, Sepe, Aki and Heli.­

Vibrating in the video someone is blowing tobacco smoke. The man is thrown from the pier into the water, then fried sausage or danced.

Video footage of Stella Maris was filmed in the late 1960s Jan-Eric Björklund, known to the young people of Stella Maris as Buubena. Björklund often wandered around with an eight-millimeter film camera and recorded the events.

That video can be viewed at the beginning of this article.

Buube died in 2002, but his little brother, Rainer Björklund, still remembers the beach location of Haukilahti.

We had an outfit called “Mettäkulma” at the time, and almost everyone was at the opening. I was 17 then, the age limit seems to be 15-17. ”

The location of the youth center right on the shores of Haukilahti offered various outdoor activities. In the yard there was a volleyball court and a pole from which hung a tennis ball. At times, the youngsters got excited about the swimming trip.­

Era many things were later remembered. In 1966, the first space probes landed on the surface of the moon, and the same fall the hit song The Beach Boys was released Good Vibrations.

In Finland, time is remembered for the youth gangs in the suburbs. There were some of them in Espoo as well. In addition to his own group of Mettäkulma, Björklund remembers the gangs of Tapiola, Lauttasaari and Kesoil.

Most of the time, the gang spacing was objective.

“Once we had to wonder if there were any chains involved. That’s when someone went to recruit a team from Stella Maris to their gang, ”says Björklund.

Jan-Eric “Buube” Björklund was known in Stella Mariks as a bright person who always had a camera with him.­

Somewhere it so happened that Rainer Björklund grew up to be Stella Mariks. More and more young people found the house, and Björklund’s own visits became less frequent.

Björklund was already living on his own in Kauklahti, Espoo, when he heard the bad news about Haukilahti: The old wooden house had caught fire. It was March 1979 when Stella Maris was destroyed in flames.

Stella Maris’ old wooden main building was completely destroyed in a fire in 1979.­

