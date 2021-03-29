HS Espoo | Would you pay two million euros for an apartment building next to a metro station? A house is being built in Espoo, the price per square meter of which fluctuates in its own spheres

In Tapiola, a penthouse apartment from a tower house is being pre-marketed. The price per square meter of the apartment is EUR 11,500, which is about twice the average price per square meter in Tapiola.

“Home in the middle of it all, Tapiola Feenix now in pre-marketing! ”

This is how it reads in an ad for a new property in real estate services, a 172.5-square-foot apartment. This is not the most common destination, as the debt-free price of the apartment is as much as EUR 1,992,375.

Nearly The price per square meter of an apartment costing two million euros is 11,550 euros. According to Statistics Finland, the average price per square meter of completed housing transactions in Tapiola in 2020 was EUR 6,336.

The apartment is located on the top floor of a 12-storey house. However, it is not yet possible to live, as the estimated completion date of the house is March 2023.

Housing is part of the Tapiola Feenix project under construction, where two tower buildings and one lower building will be built. A total of about 200 apartments are coming to Feenix.

The apartment will be built in the first tower building of the project, the Fire Bird in Espoo, which will rise to the address Helmakuja 3. There will be 78 apartments in the Fire Bird.

The project has experienced several setbacks along the way. HS Espoo said as early as autumn 2019 that Feenix’s construction work would be delayed. Delays arose because there was a desire to modify and refine the building plans, and the changes had to be approved by the Building Board.

Construction work was originally scheduled to begin in the spring of 2019, and the first tower was due to be completed this year.

In January this year Building magazine reports that two companies belonging to the Maxbuild Group in Espoo have gone bankrupt. One of the bankrupt companies was responsible for the project management of the Feenix project.

As a builder Feenix works Jere Hantun owned investment company Jealha.

“This particular apartment was booked as soon as pre-marketing began,” Hanttu says.

Pre-sales have pulled well anyway. According to Hantu, about 60 percent of the Firebird’s apartments have been reserved.

Why has it been decided to build apartment buildings in Tapiola, Espoo, whose prices per square meter are double the average prices per square meter in the area?

“Of course, they will go on sale over time. For example, there may no longer be any free studios. ”

Price according to Hantu, raise the requirements of the formula, for example. The plot is valuable: Feenix houses will be built on its own plot.

“In this particular apartment, the factors that affect the price are the location on the top floor. The views are in the best direction, there are balconies in three directions. The sea is visible. ”

Hanttu is in a positive and waiting position anyway. The difficulties of the project are already history.

“The bankruptcy of Maxbuild New Production announced in January has not affected the progress of the project in any way,” he says.

