HS Espoo | Winters in the capital region are getting less and less snowy – according to the skiing world champion, it doesn’t prevent getting to the top

Marjo Matikainen-Kallström from Espoo, who rose to the top of the world in skiing in the 1980s, had to do skiing exercises in Lahti when there was no snow in the capital region.

Finland success in those that ended on Sunday in the World Ski Championships remained modest. Finland achieved only one medal in the Games, silver in the men’s relay.

At the same time, there has been little or no snow in the capital region in more and more winters in recent years.

This winter, the snow cover came early already at the end of November. However, due to the mild weather at the beginning of the year, the snow cover melted away for a while. Winter didn’t really start again until after mid-February.

From the capital region it can be increasingly difficult for a native skier to succeed in skiing as snowless winters become more common.

Or is it? Represented the Espoo Ski Club and lived in Espoo Marjo Matikainencurrent Marjo Matikainen-Kallström won several prestigious skiing gold medals in the 1980s.

Matikainen-Kallström does not remember that she had to change her training programs in particular because of the snowless winters in southern Finland.

“During the basic training season, I had other sports heavily involved in training. If necessary, the snow exercises were done elsewhere,” says Matikainen-Kallström.

“Perhaps it’s a bit fond of memories, but I would remember that almost every winter was good during my elite sports career in the 1980s.”

However, one winter has remained in his memories as exceptional.

“In the winter of 1989, when I was preparing for the World Ski Championships in Lahti, there was no snow. At that time, I went to Lahti for ski training.”

Can be found today’s children coming from “marjoram”? Do children ski anymore in the capital region, when there is often little snow in winter?

In Matikainen-Kallström’s opinion, skiing has maintained its position among children’s hobbies.

“The number of enthusiasts in the clubs’ ski schools is still large. It has a lot to do with how much effort the teacher puts into ensuring that children can ski at school. For example, some time ago I walked past a school and noticed how elementary school children were skiing in the field.”

Matikainen-Kallström, who still lives in the capital region, says that she has skied a normal amount this winter, although the snow situation has been difficult at times.

“I’ve been skiing as much as I can outside of work hours. There are about 500 kilometers. The track teams of the capital region deserve recognition. For example, in Espoo, the team has created tracks, even though there is no snow in the terrain.”

During her career, Matikainen-Kallström won, among other things, the Olympic gold in 1988 in five kilometer skiing, the World Championship gold in 1987 in five kilometers and in 1989 two World Championship golds in 15 kilometers and in the relay.

