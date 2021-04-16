HS Espoo | Why did the pharmaceutical company get its own name for the road to Espoo? “This has been a questionable case”

There is Orionintie in Espoo, which refers to the pharmaceutical company Orion. The nomenclature explains why an individual company got its name from a road sign, even though it’s not the city’s habit.

Espoo When looking at the map of Tontunmäki, a familiar theme is repeated in the street system: Kotitontuntie runs there, the Tonttupolku rests there and Harmaaparrankuja hovers between the houses.

The names are strongly associated with the playful world of elves.

And then in the middle of it all is Orionintie.

How did the name of a large pharmaceutical company end up in the middle of the street in Espoo?

Espoo nomenclature researcher at the Center for Urban Planning Sami Suviranta knows the story of Orionintie. Originally the name was Saunatontuntie.

When the Orion pharmaceutical company moved to Mankka in Espoo in the 1960s, the area began to be called after the pharmaceutical company.

When Orion turned 70 in 1987, the company proposed that the city change Sauna Hours to Orionintie.

“Orion has been an important company for the City of Espoo, so perhaps that is why the city’s management agreed to this company’s proposal. This is how the name was changed to Orionintie, ”says Suviranta.

According to Suviranta, the case is rare: the principle of the city of Espoo has been and still is that commercial names, such as the name of a company, are not included in the official street name.

“This has been a bit of a questionable case of whether it has been right to take the name of the Orion company as the subject of the street name.”

Summer beach emphasizes that, according to any company, the street name would not be given in Espoo.

There are also many other major companies operating in the city. For example, Nokia’s head office is located in Karaporti, Espoo, and Neste’s head office is located in Keilaniemi. Nokia or Neste do not have their own designated road in Espoo.

Do they have opportunities to have their own roads to Espoo?

“Orion is not a precedent, after which all companies can hope to be named after the company,” says Suviranta.

“An exception has been made for Orion.”

Orionintie-mark According to Suviranta, there are many reasons.

“Orion has been operating in the area for a long time and is already beginning to have historical significance. However, if Orion were to cease operations on the ground, it would play a key role in the region’s history. ”

For example, the terminus of the bus line was for a long time a stop called Orion.

In addition, Orion is a handy name. It also fits easily in the mouth of a Finn.

“If we now think that there would be some two-part name in English, then such would of course not become a road name.”

In addition, Orion has a well-known constellation. Many of Orion’s stars come to mind rather than the corporate world.

Street name Orionintie supports one more point.

According to nomenclature researcher Suviranta, the old name Saunatontuntie was easily mixed with other elf-themed street names that existed in Tontunmäki.

“In addition, Espoo and the Helsinki metropolitan area have a lot of sauna topics in the nomenclature,” says Suviranta.

“All of these arguments can justify the street name being given by the company.”

