Saturday, April 24, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Espoo | Where will 1,500 boats be pushed out of the way of the apartments? A large field is left next to the Western Metro, which is unusable in summer

by admin
April 24, 2021
in World
0

Boats have been stored in Finno Harbor for decades. Boaters are wondering what happens to the winter storage of boats when the area is sometimes built.

For subscribers

Finnoonsatama has an extensive winter storage area for boats.­Picture: Kimmo Penttinen

Anna Takala HS

7:00

Landscape somewhat reminiscent of a tent village: boats covered with tarpaulins of different colors rest in long rows on a sandy field. From all over the “village” you can hear the sounds of nibbling. Somewhere the drill is buzzing, on the other hand there is a hammer knocking and from the third direction there is a lot of washing water.

Topics related to the article

.
#Espoo #boats #pushed #apartments #large #field #left #Western #Metro #unusable #summer

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

The franchises that grow the most in the midst of the coronavirus crisis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.