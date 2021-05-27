HS Espoo | When the school decision is not pleasing in Tapiola, parents start purposeful lobbying – “They are used to making requests for rectification and being in contact with the media”

Espoo is divided into seven student areas, and each first-grader is assigned a school place from a primary school in their own student area. The good side of the system is that it gives the city flexibility. The downside is unpredictability. In Tapiola, the distribution of first-graders in the area’s schools arouses discussion almost every spring.

Initially, only one first grade had to be started at Aarnivalkea’s school in Tapiola. Parents were concerned about how small the number of students affects, among other things, language learning opportunities. Eventually, the Board of Education and Early Childhood Education decided to start two first grades at the school.

Anna Takala HS

7:00

In April the Facebook group of Tapiola parents started a buzz. It had become clear that the agenda of the meeting of the Board of Education and Early Childhood Education included a proposal to establish only one teaching group for first-graders at the Aarnivalkea school in Tapiola. Instead, two groups of first-graders were coming to the Kivimiehi school in Otaniemi.