Friday, May 28, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Espoo | When the school decision is not pleasing in Tapiola, parents start purposeful lobbying – “They are used to making requests for rectification and being in contact with the media”

by admin
May 27, 2021
in World
0

Espoo is divided into seven student areas, and each first-grader is assigned a school place from a primary school in their own student area. The good side of the system is that it gives the city flexibility. The downside is unpredictability. In Tapiola, the distribution of first-graders in the area’s schools arouses discussion almost every spring.

For subscribers

Initially, only one first grade had to be started at Aarnivalkea’s school in Tapiola. Parents were concerned about how small the number of students affects, among other things, language learning opportunities. Eventually, the Board of Education and Early Childhood Education decided to start two first grades at the school. Picture: Kimmo Penttinen

Anna Takala HS

7:00

In April the Facebook group of Tapiola parents started a buzz.

It had become clear that the agenda of the meeting of the Board of Education and Early Childhood Education included a proposal to establish only one teaching group for first-graders at the Aarnivalkea school in Tapiola. Instead, two groups of first-graders were coming to the Kivimiehi school in Otaniemi.

Topics related to the article

.
#Espoo #school #decision #pleasing #Tapiola #parents #start #purposeful #lobbying #making #requests #rectification #contact #media

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Corona in Germany: 6313 new infections, the incidence drops to 41

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

Open chat
Want Guest Post?