HS Espoo | When the school decision is not pleasing in Tapiola, parents start purposeful lobbying – “They are used to making requests for rectification and being in contact with the media”

Espoo is divided into seven student areas, and each first-grader is assigned a school place from a primary school in their own student area. The good side of the system is that it gives the city flexibility. The downside is unpredictability. In Tapiola, the distribution of first-graders in the area’s schools arouses discussion almost every spring.
In April the Facebook group of Tapiola parents started a buzz.
It had become clear that the agenda of the meeting of the Board of Education and Early Childhood Education included a proposal to establish only one teaching group for first-graders at the Aarnivalkea school in Tapiola. Instead, two groups of first-graders were coming to the Kivimiehi school in Otaniemi.
