Otaniemi Shopping Center was named A Blanc. The name expert finds the name difficult to use.

Otaniemi the renovation of the shopping center is progressing, and now Aalto University has announced the new name of the shopping center. Known as the old shopping mall, the building will be called A Blanc.

Specialist at the Center for Indigenous Languages Tiina Manni-Lindqvist not excited about the name.

For him, it is difficult to use.