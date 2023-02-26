HS Espoo | Was the car lost in the parking garage? The shopping center in Espoo has an ingenious service

Espoo shopping center Lippulaiva has a service that helps customers who have lost their car. The registration number is entered on the screen of the device and the device tells the car’s location in the parking garage.

Situation is certainly familiar to many motorists. The car is parked in the parking garage of the shopping center, but when I go home, it is nowhere to be found.

You can see an endless number of similar-looking rows of cars in front of you and panic grows – was this even the right floor?

“It happens to quite a lot of people that when they come to a larger parking garage and leave their car, there is more on their mind than remembering where the car was left. Thinking about what to buy or rushing to the doctor’s office, for example,” says the central manager of the Espoo shopping center Lippulaiva Karolina Hurmerinta.

Even though so-called standard spots are often formed in a shopping center that is familiar to many, that spot or area of ​​the parking garage is not always free.

On the flagship is a service whose purpose is to help customers who have lost their car. The car’s registration number is entered on the screen and after a while a picture of the car and a map showing the car’s location appear on the screen.

Hurmerinta, who has worked in various shopping centers, has come across situations in her career where the customer’s car has even been searched with the help of the staff.

“By no means every day, but there have been such situations.”

The service called Portier has been in use since the opening of the new Flagship, i.e. for about a year. During that time, according to Hurmerinna’s information, there have been no such situations.

However, there has been no specific feedback from customers about the service, and its user numbers are not monitored.

“But from what I’ve heard from friends and colleagues, it’s been considered convenient and I’ve seen customers use it myself.”

In addition to the flagship, the service is also available at, for example, Helsinki shopping center Tripla and Helsinki-Vantaa airport.