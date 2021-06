Valtteri Aaltonen from Espoo wants to set up a mobile duck patrol, whose ducks will destroy the Spanish crumbs that plague the gardens. Now he explains how it works.

With a goose duck has a crooked tail. It rattles wildly as the duck’s beak pits the ground in hopes of goodies. This is followed by the group’s senior Klaara and the loud Sofi.

The fast-paced trio form a duck patrol whose task is to eat Spanish chips and their eggs, which are harmful to the vegetable field.