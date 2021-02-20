HS Espoo | Unemployed people in Eastern Finland were locked up in barracks in the Helsinki metropolitan area in the late 1960s – there hungry men begged for food when frost closed construction sites

The barracks villages often were inhabited by migrant workers who had been ordered to move from other parts of Finland to the Helsinki metropolitan area in search of work. When the frost closed the construction sites, the payment of wages also stopped and conditions became even worse. This is a harsh description of the reality of Finland in the late 1960s.

in the 1960’s Otaniemi changed rapidly: in the previous decade, the Teekkarikylä, built by students, had risen on the border between Helsinki and Espoo, and in 1964 the main building of the Helsinki University of Technology had been completed.

The green, wooded headland was turning into a red-brick university campus.