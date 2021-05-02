HS Espoo | Two stone pillars nodded forgotten next to Länsiväylä – They lead to the history of Tapiola, which is known to be confusing little

Art historian Katja Weiland-Särmälä presents the historical landmarks of her home corners. Even in the Otsolahti area, there are several signs of the past before Tapiola was founded.

Traffic flow the sounds are still heard but muted meter by meter. Eventually, they remain in the background and cease to belong.

Art historian and doctoral student Katja Weiland-Särmälä grabs the yorkshire terrier of the family in his armpit Cocon In the eastern shore of Espoo.

From the front door of the home there is only a stone’s throw to the bay shore. The location is perfect for those interested in history: the first signs of the area’s history can be found on the nearby sea cliffs.

Weiland-Särmälä has promised to present the history of Otsolahti in a short walking tour. We head towards Rantaraitt.

Walking tour in the first stage jerks two stone gate posts.

Maple groves ran between the stone pillars next to the western fairway to Karhusaari villa long before the main fairway was built.­

“This is the so-called gate of Bear Island. This is where the maple cakes have left, which has taken us to Karhusaari villa, ”says Weiland-Särmälä.

A light traffic lane runs between the poles. One of the poles is left behind a metal railing.

“I don’t know why such a solution has been reached. Is it simply that history is not known enough, or is it not cared for? However, I do not like the solution in my own eyes, ”says Weiland-Särmälä.

Weiland-Särmälä has become acquainted with the end of the 19th century in her own research. It is also an era in which the documentation of Tapiola’s history has received relatively little attention.

“It must be remembered that Tapiola as a whole is a large area. Personally, I have delved into the history of Otsolahti, Karhusaari and Otaniemi, but I do not know the entire history of Tapiola, ”he explains.

We’re going through the forest towards the cliffs of the East Coast. Near the rocky shore is located first a tavern in the 17th century, then the Björnholm croft in Otaniemi and Hagalund in the 18th and 18th centuries, and lastly a villa in the early 20th century, which in turn belonged to the Karhusaari villa lands.

“To my knowledge, the villa was built in the 1920s. The villa has been located here for at least the 1930s, ”says Weiland-Särmälä.

The rocks are full of scratched initials, both new and old.

Weiland-Särmälä is looking for a lyre image in the crowd. Above it is the text A. W. E. N. and the date, 1.7.1839.

HS went to find out the origin of the letters With Weiland-Särmälä in April last year.

Weiland-Särmälä said at the time that behind the initials was probably Axel Wilhelm Edvard von Numers, whose family lived in Otaniemi and Hagalund manors in the 18th and 19th centuries.

“Sometimes new letter combinations appear on the rocks. One might think that at least lovers go to write their own signs on the rock. In any case, the place is really charming, and it’s great that people want to spend time here. ”

We walk north along the shoreline.

The bay is a small island with no name. According to Weiland-Särmälä, in the aerial photographs taken in the 1930s, it was just a small, elongated rocky rock.

He says residents of the area have invented many nicknames for the island over time.

Otsolahti beach has not been swimable for decades. One of Katja Weiland-Särmälä’s hopes is that the beach area will be renovated.­

“The children have talked about Pirate Island, and I have heard that it has also been named von Hertzen View Island, but there is no official name for the island.”

On the beach track you can admire Tapiola’s famous garden city architecture up close. Indeed, many associate the cultural history of the area with the early 1950s and 1960s, when the garden city was built. Weiland-Särmälä extends his gaze much further.

Who lived in the village of Björnvik in Otsolahti From Bengt first mentioned in history books in 1491.

“There is certainly an even older history, but there are no official entries in the archives.”

Tapiola’s architecture also attracts Weiland-Särmälä. Architects Aulis Bomstedt, Aarne Ervi , Alvar Aalto, Viljo Revell mixed Kaija and Heikki Siren once made housing solutions that were innovative in many ways.

“I think it’s great that the area has been built with nature in mind, and it’s been a success. The idea of ​​not building houses but a community is also completely unique. ”

It is also based on a factor set out in the town plan: the plots have not been fenced off and certain trees have already been protected during the construction phase.

“There has been a desire to build an environment where the children of leaders and cleaners have played naturally with each other without class thinking.”

One One of the oldest surviving buildings in the area is the Red House, which houses the Otsolahti Kindergarten. The house was built in the 1930s or 1940s. Before that, the building has served as a summer cottage, among other things.

It has been a kindergarten activity since 1961.

According to tradition, there has been a cottage for the caterer of Hagalund Manor on the site of Otsolahti Kindergarten. The kindergarten now operates in a red wooden house built in the 1930s and 1940s. Kindergarten activities have been on site since 1961.­

Tradition says that the cottage of the caterer of Hagalund Manor would have been located in the same place.

Kindergarten is also a good example of the same equal thinking. In the past, there has been a desire to create daycare places equally for the needs of all families, and it has succeeded.

“The environment of the kindergarten is great in every way. Let’s be right in the middle of nature. Nature and its appreciation are reflected in everything, ”says Weiland-Särmälä.

Let’s get back in time 300 years back. At that time, the area had a total population of about 30 people.

The premises of the village remained deserted in the early 17th century, and at the same time the area was donated to the Baltic nobility. Jürgen von Bönhard, who founded the Björnvik manor on the site of the village.

During the next generation, however, Björnvik was among the decaying farms. It later returned to the crown.

According to Katja Weiland-Särmälä, the Otsolahti fortress was built in the early 20th century. Although the fortress is located in the middle of a residential area, it is not marked with signs.­

Are returned to the starting point of a couple of kilometers walk to East Bank. A fly jumps across the road, deftly disappearing into the bush.

We are still passing a building that previously housed a shop and kiosk. Now it has other activities and the nearest store is in Keilaniemi.

It doesn’t hurt, as Tapiola’s services are within walking distance.

“Of course I remember well the time when a commercial car came here. To think that we were already living in the 21st century, ”Weiland-Särmälä laughs.

Weiland-Särmälä moved 20 years ago from Helsinki’s Lauttasaari to Tapiola’s Otsolahti. At the time, he thought he was thoroughly from Helsinki.

“Tapiola’s identity is strong in my own children. They think there is no better place, and they are right, ”he laughs.

Weiland-Särmälä’s own local identity has changed with its espionage.

“Now I find that I have developed for myself many overlapping local identities. In addition to my background in Helsinki, I am from Tapiola and the capital, ”he says.

He describes the identities related to the living environment as parallel to each other and does not feel that they are mutually exclusive.

“For me, local identities are positive values, a kind of‘ roots ’. I would see that getting to know the surrounding area and its history will also help those who have recently moved to the area in the process of its formation. ”

In Weiland-Särmälä’s opinion, local identity is also strongly reflected in the appreciation and care of one’s own residential area.

“At Tapiola, local identity thinking is of exceptionally high value. The way the area’s residents take care of the district is great and appreciated. ”

The first four parts of the WeeGee Talks discussion series deal with Tapiola’s architecture. The episodes will be published live on WeeGee’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/weegeenayttelykeskus. The Espoo City Museum has also published a mobile guide made by Katja Weiland-Särmälä, which can be used to learn about local history: https://tarinasoitin.fi/espoonkaupunginmuseo.