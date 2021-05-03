HS Espoo | Two large shopping malls in the center of Espoo: “The rent level is heavily overpriced”

Entresse and Espoontori are located next to each other in the center of Espoo. According to the management of the shopping centers, the two competing shopping centers complement each other.

Entressen In the shopping center in the center of Espoo, you can no longer buy books. The Finnish bookstore closed its Entresse store in mid-April, when the bookstore’s lease expired.

More than a year earlier, the Kirjajatori store had closed in Enttress. The closure of the book market was related to the downsizing of the entire chain. The Finnish bookstore, on the other hand, closed down for the simple reason that the Entresse store was not profitable.