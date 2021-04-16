HS Espoo | Two boys found a surprising niche: They quickly piled up birdhouses because “after a job well done, you get a lot of money”

Pönttö & Pönttö has been manufacturing birdhouses for a year. The brothers invest the money from the birdhouses in a new bicycle and computer.

Young people entrepreneurs are excited.

Punch, 10, and Helmer, 8, Lindholm had time to answer a video call after a busy school day in Laaksolahti, Espoo

Since last year, the brothers have had another job besides school: They make their own birdhouses for sale.

“We were at the cottage when we built one bowl with my grandfather. It was so nice that we started building more. It became an idea for the bowl business, ”says Kasper Lindholm.

“We had to go to the market last summer to sell the bowls, but because of the corona we couldn’t go, so we sold the bowls to relatives. At the moment, we sell birdhouses not only to relatives but also to others, ”Helmer Lindholm continues.

Brothers have now produced an estimated 50 bowls.

Father Mikko Lindholm the task is to pick up materials from the store and saw the planks with a circular saw into pieces of the right length, then Kasper and Helmer Lindholm can start their own work.

Favorite work steps include working with a column drilling machine and painting.

“Sometimes there’s a bit of a dispute over who gets to do it,” Helmer Lindholm says.

Working in good weather in the front yard of your own home, on the coldest frosty days, the bowl workshop retreats to the garage.

It takes half an hour to an hour to make one bowl, and the paint still needs to dry.

The business is known as Pönttö & Pönttö.

“Our father invented it,” says Kasper Lindholm.

Bird boxes are made in two different sizes. The model is easy to open, so cleaning the bowl is convenient. One birdhouse costs 15 euros.

Helmer (left) and Kasper Lindholm like working with a column drill and painting.­

Like for entrepreneurs in general, sometimes work interferes with leisure time.

“Sometimes there is a tight schedule. If you want to go to a friend, but you have to make birdcages, ”Kasper Lindholm manages the challenges of entrepreneurship.

However, the work is rewarding. Kasper Lindholm saves money for a new bike. Helmer Lindholm’s goal is to acquire a computer.

“The best time is when you get a lot of money after a job well done,” Kasper Lindholm gets excited.

And after all, birds get a new clean home.

At least the great tit and blue tit have already settled in the birdhouses installed in Lindholm’s yard.

And has the bowl business still given direction to the dream job of the future?

“I’m starting to become an enthusiastic car dealer,” Kasper Lindholm says.

“I have also become enthusiastic about selling,” Helmer Lindholm assures.

Salesmen these brothers.

Birdcages can be queried at [email protected].