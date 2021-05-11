HS Espoo | Tubettaja dropped her phone into the lake and had a panic attack – 18 hours later an Espoo diver found a fully functional Iphone on the bottom mud

Karl-Gustav Kurn accidentally dropped his phone into the water at Laaksolahti beach in Espoo. Vesa McDermott from Espoo offered to dive to its surface.

Beautiful a social media influencer and tubett Karl-Gustav Kurn was spending an evening with his friends on the beach of Laaksolahti in Espoo last Thursday. As Kurn was leaving, his phone suddenly fell from his pocket into the water.

The Iphone 11 Pro came with not only Kurn’s most important daily tools but also 45,000 photos he hadn’t stored anywhere else.

“I just panicked. The phone is just an object, but all my property is there. ”

Next on the day Kurn decided to ask for help via Facebook. From there, he got in touch with a diving man from Espoo To Vesa McDermott, who was wearing a dry suit, lifted a bottle of compressed air on his back and jumped into the lake to look for the phone.

“I want to help people whenever I can,” McDermott says.

Kurn had first tried to find the phone himself. He had already swam behind the phone that night and felt the bottom at a depth of 160 centimeters with his hands and feet.

However, the bottom of the lake was really muddy, so there was no hope of finding a phone. The water was 8 degrees. Eventually, the cold and distress triggered a panic attack for Kurn, and the search had to leave a lot of it.

Later, Kurn was still looking for a phone with his father using a wound and a magnet. The magnet, however, was of no help as it did not grip the phone.

Vesa McDermott began searching systematically for a telephone in a semicircular area. The visibility of the cloudy water was very poor.

The video below shows how McDermott moved in the water.

McDermott found two children’s swimming goggles around the pier, a bucket, a frisbee disc, and a glass bottle. After half an hour of searching, Kurn’s phone finally hit my hand.

McDermott got to give the phone to Kurn, who smiled broadly on the dock.

“I was really excited. I had already said goodbye to my phone, ”Kurn says.

To everyone’s surprise, the Iphone, which lay on the bottom of the lake for 18 hours, still worked. Not even the battery was exhausted, and the alarm clock was on.

The phone was at the bottom of the lake for 18 hours, but still worked when found.­

Sprout For McDermott, the injury provided a great opportunity to test the diving equipment.

He attended his first diving course in 2003 in Greece. Three years ago, he returned to his old hobby again.

“There can be peace under water and there is no noise. You can watch fish and wrecks. ”

According to McDermott, there are an exceptional number of wrecks off Finland, as they do not break down easily in cold and salt water. Now McDermott also became acquainted with Laaksolahti, where he had not dived before.

Mixed McDermott and Kurn agree that the story had a happy ending because neither wanted to give up.

“This ended better than well. The phone still works like new, ”says Kurn.

Also read: Divers found a 70’s “time capsule” in the sea in Kirkkonummi – “The plastic packaging was like being put in the trash yesterday”