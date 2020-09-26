HS Espoo | Treasures of thousands of euros lie in the closets of ordinary people – Ari Tervo knows that you can get up to 500 euros from one coffee cup when sold in the right place

In Asia, Finnish coffee cups are ready to cost hundreds of euros. At the same time, design treasures are flowing far and wide.

Kauklahti inside the train station is something that is coveted all the way to Asia.

One row of shelves after another bulge glass and porcelain: small coffee cups, beautiful birds and vases. Bowls, cutlery and necklaces, Arabia, Iittala and Riihimäki glass.

Most of the products are such that they are no longer manufactured. They are semi-antique and used items.

And in the midst of all is the king of the place, Ari Tervo.

According to Tervo, the Korona pandemic had a surprisingly small effect on the sale of Laatutava, as the online store has also been active during the spring and summer. “People have a basic need to pamper themselves”; Tervo says.­

It happened to Tervo a bit as if by accident, whistling into antiquity.

It was 2004 or 2005. Tervo had driven his wife to the airport and nutted what he would do on a holiday.

“The wife suggested that you go to the Hietsu flea market,” Tervo says.

The atmosphere of the flea market struck and hard. I had to go back the very next day.

“The whole mood was so fascinating.”

Tervo began touring flea markets and antique shops all over Finland.

The collecting frenzy started with savings tickets. Dozens first and then hundreds of chests accumulated, so much so that the shelves of the warehouse swayed the chests of drawers. There were a total of 250 savings tickets at best.

“Then I thought it didn’t make any sense and I gave them up,” Tervo says.

Next, Tervo started collecting Oiva Toikan glass birds.

“Then the antique disease spread,” Tervo laughs.

Oiva Toika’s glass birds are many people’s favorites.­

In In 2017, Ari Tervo had the opportunity to continue the Quality Goods business, as the previous owners were giving up their business in Olari.

At the same time, Tervo got lost at Kauklahti station. The windows flooded with light and the tall rooms could breathe. The space was kept in inches for an hour and then the decision was clear: The quality goods would move to Kauklahti.

The quality products are largely from the cabinets of pensioners from Espoo.

“Espoo is home to much older people who move to smaller apartments. Not all items fit in new, smaller homes, so a lot has to be sold, ”Tervo says.

And those products Tervo buys. In addition, Tervo finds something for sale at auctions and trade fairs.

Kauklahti’s old station has two rooms full of semi-antiques.­

What kind product in a semi-antique store is currently moving?

“Newer products all the time,” Tervo says.

As a basic customer, Tervo would characterize a person aged 40-50 who buys products that are familiar from his own youth. At the moment, therefore, objects from the 1960s and 1980s in particular are rapidly being traded.

“Colorful Riihimäki glass products, such as Sunglasses, are always in demand, as is the production of Oiva Toika,” Tervo says.

“And Asians buy a lot of coffee cups.”

Ari Tervo is sold a lot of old items, which he puts up for resale in his Quality Goods store. “This is a kind of recycling,” Tervo says.­

Wait a minute. Why are Asians interested in buying stuff in the middle of Espoo?

Ari Tervo’s business idea has included an online store from the beginning. At present, about 90 percent of the sales of quality goods come online. And about half of the online customers are foreigners, especially Asians.

“Chinese, Japanese, South Korean,” Tervo lists.

Tervo has a clear idea of ​​what fascinates Asian customers in Finnish semi-antiquity:

“Asians are interested in Scandinavian simple and simplified design.”

According to Tervo’s experience, Chinese people are especially attracted to Finnish glass, which has indications of nature, such as ice or snow. For example Tapio Wirkkalan decorative Niva glasses, designed in the 1970s, are increasingly traveling far and wide.

“Japanese customers are interested in Oiva Toika, Esteri Tomulan and Raija Uosikkinen jobs. Usually everyone is handmade and painted in Asia, ”says Tervo.

Currently also Kaj Franckin production is on the rise, as an exhibition about him is touring in Japan.

Tapio Wirkkala’s Niva glasses are collected especially by the Chinese.­

Postage Asians are priced in Asia, so customers usually buy more at once. However, Tervo knows that many customers of Laattuavarta are the retailer themselves, and soon products shipped from Finland will be sold in China at an even more expensive price.

It feels cruel that old mugs dug on the basis of Espoo grandmothers ’cupboards are being fought in China.

“You may be willing to pay 500 euros for one coffee cup,” Tervo wonders.

At the same time, valuable antiques and semi-antiques are flowing further and further away from the country of manufacture.

“Sometimes it makes you think it’s a pity when the products go out of Finland,” Tervo says.

Kauklahti railway station was built in 1903.­

Somehow it is appropriate that the semi-antique shop operates at Kauklahti station, as the station also has a history. In 1944–1956, when the Soviet Union had rental areas in Porkkala and Upinniemi, the Kauklahti railway station housed the border station between Finland and the Soviet Union.

From 1947 onwards, Finland received the right to pass and permission to pass by rail along the so-called Porkkala tunnel through the area.

At Kauklahti station, Steel hatches were placed in front of the windows of the train carriages so that passengers could not peek at what was happening in the Soviet-leased area. Soviet soldiers stepped in to control the order, and the train locomotive was replaced by a Soviet locomotive.

The passage was called “the longest rail tunnel in the world,” and tourists came to marvel at it all the way from America.

Ari Tervo enjoys eating beautiful dishes, so you can find valuable dishes in your own home.­

Kauklahti the station is still a surprisingly international place today. Quality goods are visited by customers from all over Finland and the world.

“During the summer holidays, a customer came from Tornio,” says Tervo.

In ordinary summers, when the coronavirus does not stop people from traveling, it is not uncommon to see Chinese and Japanese antique dealers flocking in the yard of Kauklahti Station. They are looking for products ordered by their Chinese customers.

Chinese merchants may tour the entire Northern European Antiques Fair at the same time, Tervo says. In Finland, they are particularly interested in the Fiskars and Billnäs Antiques Days.

Asian tourists have not found Kauklahti, at least not yet.

Riihimäki’s colorful glass products are popular. Sunglasses designed by Helena Tynell, such as the gray little bottle on the left, go on sale especially quickly. In the center of the yellow vase is the Amulet of Tamara Aladini and on the right is a yellow bottle of Nanny Still Grapponia­

Let’s get back For Tervo’s collecting hobby and Toika’s glass birds. What really attracts them?

According to Tervo, birds have a certain playfulness and color, even joy, which is not present in all glass objects. They are clever objects.

At its best, Tervo has had nearly five hundred birds.

For many ancient enthusiasts, even Tervo, collecting is the best part of the whole hustle and bustle. You may have to look for one product for years, and it is the hunting of objects that enchants many.

“Once the collection is completed, interest in the objects may then cease,” says Tervo.

Ari Tervo opened a Quality Goods store in Kauklahti in 2017.­

To Tervo Antiques are much more than just work. It is life.

“Yes, this is the kind of field that I never think I will retire,” says 58-year-old Tervo.

“This is also recycling. The unnecessary of one is the treasure of the other, ”says Tervo.