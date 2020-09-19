HS Espoo | Toni Keinänen was supposed to become an engineer: Now he forges money with scrap that no one else wants anymore

When the car from Espoo comes to an end, it will start its new life in the yard of Romu Keinänen in Kauklahti. That’s where the scrap we no longer want ends up.

Here they end up in Romu Keinänen’s yard in Kauklahti, Espoo. Cars that have traveled their last kilometers or been abandoned on city lands, old pipes and whatever scrap metal you could ever imagine.

This has been the case since 2001, when the “Scrap Emperor” Jyri Keinänen set up his scrap yard in a factory area in Kauklahti. In two decades, the city around has grown and power at Romu Keinänen oy has changed, but the yard remains.

The company also has offices in Vantaa and Karelia. They handle more non-ferrous metals and large scrap, while in Espoo the focus is on cars.

“Currently, there may be another hundred cars in the bundle here,” says the CEO Toni Keinänen and refers to the stack of cars at the back of the yard.

Or really for former cars. There are a couple of dozen black-and-gray bales in the stack that are identified as cars mainly from here and here by the glaring enclosures.

Last year, the average age of cars in traffic in mainland Finland was over 12 years, and that of scrapped cars was 21 years. The Finnish car fleet is old in European terms. It is also visible at the scrap yard.

At present, the car that ends up in the presses of Keinänen’s cutter baler is most often manufactured at the turn of the millennium. There are many reasons to send a car for your last trip. Some have just been run out, others would require compensation for the new outbound game, for some the owner just won’t find any use.

CEO Toni Keinänen (right) and environmental director Marko Walavaara presented the operations of the scrap yard.­

Scrap professionals describe the quality of recycling in Finland. Romu Keinänen Environmental Director Marko Walavaara lists the figures lightly from external memory: 85 per cent of the car has to be recycled, 5 per cent is allowed to go to landfill and 10 per cent is incinerated. Iron is recycled over and over again, as has been the case for thousands of years.

“There’s probably some iron here in every cart that’s been roughly in Cleopatra’s crown,” Walavaara says, referring to the scrap.

It’s a little hard to believe. The dark blue station wagon Volvo and the most famous queen of ancient Egypt, which will soon end up in a stack, seem to be from completely different worlds. This Volvo is a very ordinary scrap: a generic model, made sometime at the turn of the millennium.

Before ending up as part of a majestic bale stack, the car still needs to be “dried”. In drying, everything that cannot be put in the baling machine is removed from the car. At the same time, it is checked once again that nothing flammable or toxic to the environment has been forgotten on board. Batteries, tires and oils are recycled separately, fuel is sucked into the tank to await use.

“Fluids off, tires off, battery off and rock roll,” Keinänen sums up.

The video shows how Volvo is handled at Scrap Keinänen:

At the drying point, the Volvo hood does not want to open. The bow is so mired that the lock is stuck. This car doesn’t need pity, so the hood opens deftly with the forks of the truck by slouching.

The oil tank, on the other hand, opens easily. Dark liquid flows out by a few deciliters, considerably less than usual, Keinänen points out. The lack of oil speaks to the fact that the engine has not been serviced. Maybe this Volvo is one of those unfortunate outgoing games whose journey is choppy due to lack of maintenance.

The drying would otherwise be complete, but the tires would still need to be loosened. They have probably not been replaced for a long time as the bolts are firmly stuck. They are later removed with a heavier machine. Finally Joni Mustonen spray the orange letter K on the side of the car. The catalyst is still inside, it must be remembered to tear off.

Joni Mustonen “dries” the car by drilling the oil tank open.­

Basically, the car could be disassembled as spare parts, but it simply doesn’t cost any effort. Disassembly would require space and man-hours, and the end result would be parts for which there is no demand.

For example, you could even disconnect the charger from a Volvo. After removal, testing, storage and arranging the sale itself, it would have to be charged the same price as a brand new one. There would also be warranty issues.

“It is not profitable, even if it is the best recycling method of all,” Keinänen says.

Spare parts for rarer cars are collected. When a car is brought into the yard, parts of which would still be used, it will be reported to familiar car dismantling shops. The unloading crew then goes to pick up the car, detach it from what it needs and return the frame for scrapping.

From here No spare parts are needed from Volvo. The tires are torn off with a “grapple”, more precisely with a material handling machine. They end up in a large stack of rings by which Niko Andersson detaches the rims. The rubbers are later transported by truck for recycling.

In the scrap yard, most of the work is done by hand.

“This is as raw a glove dune as a glove dune just can be. It’s raining, shining, cold, warm, this is the same all the time, ”says Keinänen.

Heavy work in the middle of noise is not for everyone. In the scrap sector, turnover is high. On the other hand, the general joke in the industry is that after a couple of years at work, I finally managed to change only the business card. The work takes place as it goes.

Most of the work in the scrap yard is done by hand. Niko Andersson removes the tires from the rims.­

So also visited Toni Keinänen. He came to work for his father’s company at the age of 17. The plan was to work during the intermediate year and then go on to study as a mechanical engineer and engineer. Twelve years later, he is still devoid of engineering papers.

“That interim year has continued,” Keinänen says.

Keinänen became CEO a year ago. Father Jyri Keinänen still visits regularly on an irregular basis, but the son is now in charge of traction. The scrap yard is familiar to other family members as well. A family business, like many other scrap shops.

The retention of companies in the founding family is explained, at least in part, by perceptions related to the industry. Scrap is a waste that you want to get rid of, a problem whose existence you would rather forget.

In the rubbish yard the reverse side of the celebration of consumption cannot escape. When a consumer sits at the wheel of their new electric car satisfied with their reduced emissions, an old gasoline cancer polluter hangs in the yard of a scrap yard.

Walavaara describes the scrap sector as a mirror of the rest of society, a hub in the flow of goods.

“Industry and societies are consuming stuff, and it’s all being sucked into this. We see it all spent here, as if at the beginning of our new journey. ”

Each generation has its own sins that fall under the burden of the next. The miracle of one era can be a problem in a couple of decades.

For example, asbestos, now known to be toxic, was still a versatile material at the end of the last century, used in both wall constructions and cars. Its use was banned throughout the EU in 2005.

“We will solve the sins of our grandfathers.”

For example, many of the cars being scrapped contain flame retardants that are now known to be dangerous. The lists of stricter emission targets and banned substances are growing. They are challenges for the recycling industry and the scrap yard.

That is where that sin is now crushed. The mower baler encloses the car and strikes its chin, and the clay-based ground shakes. Volvos are a particularly tenacious act, so this part too has to be turned and crunched several times. Eventually there is a scrap bale left. It ends up in a stack with others like it, part of the motley metal mass in the yard.

The baled cars are stacked in a corner of the yard to await transportation.­

All this can be converted into money, and criminals know it too. As a loot, scrap is easy as it has no serial numbers or identification information. Sometimes thefts were a constant nuisance. One Christmas, Keinänen’s yard was broken into Four times in three days.

Today, the small yard has a dozen cameras and motion detectors. Thefts have decreased but at the same time they have become more professional. Once the criminal cop was in possession of a systematically compiled folder with a floor plan of the scrap yard and other information relevant to the gig.

Keinänen is familiar with the police, as scrap dealers co-operate with the authorities. If someone sells goods suspected of being stolen, an official is called to the scene to investigate the situation. Police were once called to pick up two men who arrived in the yard to sell contactors used in power plants.

“The kind of stuff that none of us can access,” Keinänen explains.

Of the two, only one spoke English. Keinänen asked him where they got their contactors from. A consultation in Russian began, which Keinänen, who speaks, listened with laughter.

“Another said that now it asked me where we got this stuff from. The other replied that at least don’t say the place where we stole it. “

After the authorities arrived, Keinänen informed the duo in Russian that their ride had arrived.

Visit in the yard, of course, even more comfortable guests. Fire departments and police officers training to remove people from the car. The more diverse the chess, for better or worse.

The diversity of people is also reflected in the scrap. You can find all kinds of stuff in the sea. Usually it’s everyday, parking discs and other shit stored in the car, every now and then for small sums of money. Forgotten keys from cars have been dug several times. Sometimes you have forgotten your birth certificate and SLR camera.

In the eyes of a professional, the findings quickly turn into a dull smooth mass. However, one discovery has remained in the mind of the scrap dealer: a safe was brought to the yard with the metal of the house to be demolished.

Decades old perfumes were found inside, the cabinet had probably been locked for a long time. Among the fragrance bottles was also a complete set of Chinese tea made of silver. It is still safe in case the owner is ever found.

Special discoveries and encounters make the work interesting. Although Keinänen can no longer be impressed by the rumble of the baler, the field is still fascinating. And Keinänen is not alone with his interest.

Circular economy thinking and environmental protection have lifted the scrap trade from the shadows to the limelight. Romu Keinänen’s activities have spawned entrepreneurial awards and even an invitation to the Castle party, twice.

“Nothing like this came ten years ago,” says Keinänen.

The change is also reflected in education. Walavaara recalls that during her studies she attended the “landfill course” of the Helsinki University of Technology, where she looked at pictures of landfills in developing countries and dealt with the topic superficially. Now you can study energy and environmental technology at Aalto University until you have a master’s degree in engineering.

Recycling plays an important role in combating climate change. The appreciation for scrap entrepreneurs has grown, and even ordinary treadmills understand the importance of recycling.

Admittedly, the phenomenon is quite absurd, Walavaara says. Everyone wants to recycle, but no one wants a scrap yard in their neighborhood. Even the rise of the junkyard in the Vanttila industrial area was once opposed.

Society still does not revolve without rubbish yards. If materials were not recycled, they would run out quickly. Today, fortunately, recycling is increasingly being considered at the production stage. However, mistakes still happen.

“Today, we certainly have compounds that are banned after twenty years.”

They will be left to the next generation of junk traders. In Keinänen’s yard, it might be the son of the current CEO, at least if the two-year-old can still get excited about scrapping in twenty years, just like he does now. His generation will be reconciled to our environmental sins.