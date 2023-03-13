HS Espoo | Today, the wrapper collects his lost outfit from the home of a family in Espoo – The little boys pose in hilarious pictures

Kirsi Gupta’s husband from Espoo found a neon green bolero on the ground on Saturday. Only their child recognized that it was Käärijä’s performance outfit.

Finland the Eurovision representative Käärijän ie Jere Pöyhönen performance outfit got lost for a while on Saturday. Pöyhönen said on his Instagram account that the neon green bolero fell from the trunk of the car somewhere towards Malmi.

Later on Saturday however, the bolero was foundand it is supposed to end up with its rightful owner during Monday.

Boleron found a person from Espoo Kirsi Gupta the spouse who had found a black suit bag lying on the ground at the Tattarisuo exit near Kehä I.

“The man stopped the car, put the handbrake on and went to pick it up,” Gupta told HS.

A few hours later, the man had arrived home with a suit bag. Inside it, a neon green garment was revealed, which Gupta assumed at first sight to be pants.

“I was like, what the hell is that? The man tried to fit it on, but it didn’t fit. It suited me better,” he says.

The wrapper’s green bolero is a memorable revelation.

Soon after this the Gupta children came downstairs, when the youngest son Leo recognized the outfit immediately.

“Leo already said on the stairs that that’s it About Cha Cha Cha.”

Gupta himself hadn’t followed the UMK final, so he didn’t know what it was all about at first. The children showed him videos from the social media service Tiktok of Käärijä’s performance, and the mother also got in on the cart.

The wrapper’s bolero was a bit too big for 8-year-old Leo.

The family began to pursue Käärijä through different channels in order to get the bolero to its rightful owner. In the end, the artist was reached via Instagram.

Wrapper was supposed to come pick up the outfit already on Sunday evening, but due to his busy schedule, the pick up was finally moved to Monday.

According to Gupta, there is a very tense and enthusiastic atmosphere in the family at the moment.

“Yesterday, the boys already skipped soccer training to make sure they would be home at the right time. Almost like waiting for Santa Claus,” he laughs.

The wrapper already had time to praise the Gupta family who found the bolero in his Instagram stories on Saturday.

“We will win Eurovision at the latest”, stated Käärijä.

Kirsi Gupta also fitted the bolero herself. It didn’t fit on his spouse.

