HS Espoo | Tobacco is often thrown into nature in Espoo because “there is a park around the corner” – Now a group of young people got frustrated with the rubbish and roll up their sleeves

The young athletes of Tapio in Espoo cleaned up a spectacular beach track. The result was almost 50 bags of rubbish.

To Mika Flink spring cleaning your own backyard is not enough. In the first week of May, an endurance runner from Seppänkylä pulled his sneakers to his feet and headed to Espoo’s stunning beach track to plogga.

The plogger runs, observes, bends or squats, picks up and picks up. Why? To collect other debris. At the same time there will be exercise.

Flinkin the ploggausrupea was part of the spring rapture in Tapio, Espoo, which he was organizing himself.

The youngsters of Tapio collected every visible rubbish off the waterfront. Taken together, the amount the club’s youth collected per week felt miraculously large: 40 to 50 large bags of rubbish.

Young athletes circled the shoreline with a crowd collecting debris.­

Espoo The shoreline following the seashore extends from the Helsinki border to Tarvaspää to Saunalahti near Kirkkonummi. According to Flink, the 40-kilometer-long recreation and outdoor route is in a tolerably clean condition.

One thing, however, haunts him, namely the cigarette butt that holds the kingdom of rubbish.

“It’s the biggest, most notable, overwhelming junk in terms of incidence. And it’s unfortunate. Yes, I would support smokers. ”

The runner is annoyed that a feather-light poison is thrown to the ground. It could easily be tossed in the rubbish, which can be found along the tram, the city of Espoo estimates that there are about 100–120 pieces. According to Flink, a smoker could carry an ashtray with him, one would not press much and would not have to compromise on his style.

The runner hopes that people will have greater respect for nature and especially the Baltic Sea, where the cigarette butts from the shoreline will eventually end up.

Finland According to a recent study by the Environment Agency, nearly 70 percent of all urban beach debris is cigarette butts.

When asked about the noisy villains, the City of Espoo’s Green Production Manager Anne Mannermaa sigh deeply.

“Absolutely impossible. They can’t get away with anything. Even raking doesn’t help much when the tumps are so small. They bury and grind to a small crumb in the ground. ”

In Espoo, there is no more investment in thinking about cramped collection methods, because rather people’s attitudes should change. Mannermaa considers that throwing cigarette butts in the wild in Finland is due, at least in part, to the fact that we are used to the availability and presence of nature everywhere.

“We don’t have the same idea of ​​nature’s rarity and protection as many other cities in the world, with every park around the corner.”

Mainland find benchmarks in Central Europe. In many cases, the cities are much more built-up and the natural areas under the stone, so smoking is more natural. In France, for example, a smoker’s standard equipment includes beautiful, portable ashtrays.

Despite the tobacco, the mainland considers the Espoo waterfront as a whole clean.

