HS Espoo | This was Finland before the financial crisis: a full head ski center was being built next to the cello in the early 2000s

Indoor ski slope, surf hall and amusement park Linnanmäki. The entertainment and experience center Super Life Lab was to be completed in Leppävaara during about 2015–2016, where one of the more lucrative activities was planned. Why did the plans not materialize?

HS Vantaa recently told Vantaa about the huge planned for Tikkurila From the Moby Dick Cultural Center. To the east of the main line, an entity was planned to house, among other things, the extension of the Heureka Science Center as well as media and aviation museums, a 3D cinema, a dance hall, a learning center and a hotel.

The ideation for Moby Dick began at the turn of the millennium and the intoxication of the Millennium. And the smaller the above, the bigger ones: Espoo did not intend to lag behind Vantaa. In the first decade of the 21st century, the idea of ​​a megalomaniacal entertainment and experience center, Super Life Lab, was started in Leppävaara.

The Super Life Lab, to be built next to the Sello shopping center, was to have a 70-meter-high indoor ski slope, a surf hall, 10 movie theaters, restaurants and a hotel. And if a visit to the 50,000-square-meter Moby Dick in Tikkurila would cause the dread of a cramped place, there would be double the space in the Leppävaara Super Life Lab, 100,000 square meters.

The Super Life Lab would cost € 300-400 million. It would be expensive, but it would be great, the largest indoor ski hall in Europe.

However, the annoying feature of Super Life Lab turned out to be the same as Moby Dick’s: the fact that it was never built.

Moby Dick was due to graduate in about 2009 and Super Life Lab in about 2015-2016.

What happened?

Espoo The city council approved the “Perkkaan Elämyspuisto” or Super Life Lab town plan in 2007. The initiator of the project, the real estate development company Evata Development, was the construction and development company Skanska Commercial Development Finland.

Then came the year 2008 and the economic uncertain times began. Financiers hesitated and construction was not achieved. HS said in 2010 that downhill skiing and surfing had been abandoned. They had been replaced by a climbing wall, a spa, a fair and congress center – and the amusement park Linnanmäki!

CEO of the Children’s Day Foundation behind Linnanmäki Risto Räikkönen was excited.

“In Las Vegas, for example, a roller coaster comes out of a hotel wall. On top of the glass dome, you can get the big Ferris wheel to spin indoors there, ” To HS in the year 2011.

“Think when you look at Espoo’s landscapes in the middle of winter inside a glass dome.”

Well, already that year HS said: “The Leppävaara experience oasis may become a shopping center. Ikea is also interested in the plot reserved for Super Life Lab. ”

A plot of land was planned for Super Life Lab (right) to feel like the Sello shopping center (left) in Leppävaara.­

Espoo there is no public information on the design sums of the investor-driven Super Life Lab.

What is the situation of the plot of land originally reserved for Super Life Lab today?

The plot will be developed by the Swedish construction and real estate development company NCC instead of the previous Evata Development and Skanska.

“Apartments, office space, retail space”, Leppävaara area project manager Mika Rantala The city of Espoo tells about technical and environmental measures.

The project the name is Oasis of Professionals, an oasis of professionals.

The abbreviation is: Oops.