Monday, March 22, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Espoo | This reckless plan was to materialize: a 40-meter-wide highway was planned for Espoo, which would have torn Westend and Haukilahti in two.

by admin
March 22, 2021
in World
0

The first plans for the southern parallel road on the Western Fairway were presented as early as the 1960s. Many residents of Haukilahti and Westend opposed the wide road that passed through the districts. Finally, plans for a unified parallel road were buried at the turn of the millennium.

Where highway, there’s a parallel road. This was roughly what was thought of in Espoo in the 1960s.

Jorvaksentie, now Länsiväylä, which leads from Helsinki to Kirkkonummi, was built in the early 1960s as a motorway near Westend and Haukilahti. And now the highway needed a parallel parallel road alongside it.

.
#Espoo #reckless #plan #materialize #40meterwide #highway #planned #Espoo #torn #Westend #Haukilahti

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Battlefield 6 to be unveiled in May, according to new evidence

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.