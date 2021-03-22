HS Espoo | This reckless plan was to materialize: a 40-meter-wide highway was planned for Espoo, which would have torn Westend and Haukilahti in two.

The first plans for the southern parallel road on the Western Fairway were presented as early as the 1960s. Many residents of Haukilahti and Westend opposed the wide road that passed through the districts. Finally, plans for a unified parallel road were buried at the turn of the millennium.

Where highway, there’s a parallel road. This was roughly what was thought of in Espoo in the 1960s.

Jorvaksentie, now Länsiväylä, which leads from Helsinki to Kirkkonummi, was built in the early 1960s as a motorway near Westend and Haukilahti. And now the highway needed a parallel parallel road alongside it.