HS Espoo | This is where a huge confession of love for Espoo rises – Greta Muuri piles up a work of art like never seen before in one day

It there was love at first sight. Studied textile design at the University of Lapland Greta Muuri had received an internship at the Espoo Museum of Contemporary Art in Emma.

The museum is located in a handsome old printing house in the middle of Tapiola. And Tapiola, it charmed the Wall immediately.

“Tapiola is a beautiful area with all the services and also a lot of culture that I love.”

It is now about seven years from the moment of first love. Over the years, Muuri has lived in Ruoholahti in addition to Tapiola. He has spent the last few years in Tapiola’s neighbor Mankka.

The Wall, originally from Pori, is therefore a relatively recent Espoo resident, but he has given much thought to Espoo and his Espoo identity.

Just now he will work on Saturday 29.8. to the Espoo Day to be celebrated with a work of art called Vivus Orbis, which has been inspired by things that residents feel are important to them in Espoo. Residents’ thoughts have been collected from social media with the topic tag #rakasespoo.

“Pretty much there were the same things that come to mind. Nature and the fact that everything is close. That kind of villageness. ”

“ I love its diversity in Espoo! There are cities and countryside, lakes and the sea with its islands, forests and parks. The beach trail is great and everything is well accessible by public or bike! #rakasespoo – Niko Riepponen

The Wall tries to convey these moods in its work of art. The work, which will be built for Kera’s halls as Espoo Day, is so-called country art: it uses mold, plants and flowers as materials.

“The purpose of the work is to reflect Espoo, the nature and uniqueness that is here. Espoo is different for everyone, so everyone can also experience the work in their own way. ”

“ A wonderful challenge! At least childhood #Tapiola, youth #Haukilahti, study times #Otaniemi, current shouts #Mankkaa and #Laajalahti and the golf course environment #Bodom. And all along the waterfront. #RakasEspoo – Johanna Lyytikäinen

The work also combines the soundscape of the Espoo artist of the year Sarah Kiven an audio work performed by, inter alia Olga Sophie Kauppisen poem. The combination of Muuri’s country art and Kivi’s sound work is still a mystery to Muuri himself.

“The idea is that you can smell, touch, listen and calm down there. If you wish, you can take the shoes off your feet and flaunt your own thoughts. ”

“ #rakasespoo #iivisniemi In Espoo, I love nature, the forest, the sea and the village-like community of Iivisniemi. Close to all the wonderful things to do and a short trip everywhere. – Marianne Partanen

Previously The wall is mostly made of textile art. In 2018, he made a huge textile cube made of recycled materials for Espoo Day, in which the residents also participated.

“I studied textile design. I know how textiles behave. It’s been familiar. ”

Kudekubio, made from recycled fabrics, was completed by the 2018 Espoo Day. Now one of the walls of the cube is on display in the halls of Kera.

Now the materials of Vivus Orbis, which are being built in the halls of Kera, mold, plants and flowers, are a leap into the unknown for the Wall.

“I like challenges and being able to try something new! This is both really scary and really interesting. ”

For the work of art, Muuri draws a circle with a diameter of ten meters on the asphalt courtyard of Kera’s halls. The circle becomes a layer of soil about 15 cm thick. The area is demarcated with peat blocks to prevent the soil from spreading around.

“I’ve never grown anything, and everyone has had to figure it out pretty much right from the start. Luckily, my parents are quite home gardeners. I’ve been calling them and asking for tips and advice. “

Muuri has designed and modeled the work on a computer and watched online instructional videos on how to spread the soil and limit it to asphalt. The work itself will be collected on Friday, just a day before Espoo Day.

“The schedule is tight, but luckily there are helping hands coming in.”

Artist Greta Muuri has given a lot of thought to what makes Espoo special: “Nature and the fact that everything is close. That kind of villageness. ”

Usually, Muuri starts designing a new work of art from the Aalto University library. It is one of his favorite places in Espoo.

“The Aalto University Library has the best selection of art literature. The books provide a lot of good ideas and inspiration. ”

Now, however, the library is closed due to the coronavirus epidemic and has not been able to browse books. So Muuri has spent time in the libraries of the city of Espoo and at home by the plane.

Since the design and, in part, the construction of the work are a solitary task, Muuri eagerly expects to be able to see people by the finished work.

“The atmosphere of the work comes from meeting people. When you first work a lot alone at home, it feels like the work only comes to life when people come to it. ”

Art has been present in the life of the Wall since childhood. He started at the age of 14 at a private art school and first graduated as a textile artist from Seinäjoki University of Applied Sciences and then as a master of arts from the University of Lapland.

As an artist and designer, Muuri has commissioned the City of Espoo, among others. Last year, she started working in Stockmann’s children’s clothing department.

“I got tired of always doing my work as an artist and designer alone and starting to yearn for a work community around me. It’s horribly boring if you never see co-workers. It’s nice to have great customers and co-workers to chat with during the day. ”

In the autumn, Muuri will start completing his third university degree in art, when he will start studying art education at Aalto University.

“I’m really looking forward to it! I want to take all possible courses. There was, among other things, a Japanese watercolor woodcut. I want to study everything that may not make sense to others. ”

The wall of dreams is to work as a museum lecturer. If a job is ever found in the metropolitan area in the future, he sees no reason to move away from Mankka.

“There are good transport links and lots of parks to move around with.”

The Pori dialect is heard lightly through the speech of the wall. When thinking about Espoo and Espoo, she has also thought about the fact that her 4- and 10-year-old children grow up in Espoo.

“It feels pretty good as an idea. However, we have relatives in Kotka and Pori. It brings wealth to the local identity. ”

Examples of the Espoo Day program on August 29, 2020

Kera Halls (Karantie 2)

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

11–16 Artist Greta Muuri available Vivus Orbis at the courtyard of Kera’s halls.

1 pm and 4 pm Motosikai street circus performance. Tickets for the shows must be booked in advance. More information: espoopaiva.fi

21.15 Open-air film Cry-Baby. Tickets for the show must be booked in advance. More information: espoopaiva.fi

Träskändan Manor Park (Träskändan Park 6)

11–12 Traditional music in the manor park. The wind band Aurora plays evergreens.

14–16 Experience picnic. Artist Iris Kukka performs and Circus Magenta organizes trick workshops.

6 pm-7pm Lawn dances. Singer Elina Sauri and accordion artist Pekka Pentikäinen perform dance music.

Tapiola