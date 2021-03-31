HS Espoo | This is what an unprecedented helicopter flight in Espoo looked like – Reflectors were installed on power lines in a whole new way

A helicopter operation was carried out above the Suomenoja bird basin, the purpose of which is to ensure the safe return migration of birds.

In the Suomenoja bird basin the helicopter operation carried out attracted the attention of nearby travelers on Wednesday. During the morning, the helicopter spun above the power lines, dragging a device that looked like a box underneath.

Maintenance manager of the electricity distribution company Caruna Petteri Palmumaa says it was the installation of bird reflectors. The purpose of the reflectors is to warn birds of the location of high voltage lines.

Bird traffic in the Suomenoja bird basin is very lively in the spring. Thousands of gulls nest in the area alone. Several endangered species also thrive in the pool.

Traditionally In Finland, bright orange balls have been attached to the lines to warn birds. These can also be found in the power lines above the Suomenoja bird basin.

However, according to Palmumaa, local birders have expressed concern about their poor condition. Decades have faded the color of the balls, and they are not as easy to spot anymore.

“This is quite a proactive measure. We want to make sure that it doesn’t happen that the birds are injured if they collide with the lines, ”says Palmumaa and adds that this has not happened to Finno in the region, at least to his knowledge.

A device hanging from a helicopter grabbed the power line and attached reflectors to it. In total, about 50 reflectors were attached.­

Wednesday the helicopter operation was reportedly the first of its kind. According to Palmumaa, no helicopter has been used in southern Finland to install any kind of bird alarms. New technology was also used on Wednesday.

“This model is brand new. It was used for the first time in Finland or even in the world. ”

The installation worked by installing a feeder on the bottom of the helicopter with reflectors ready.

“The helicopter flies over the cable, grabs the cable and installs a reflector on that cable with the mounting equipment hanging from the helicopter.”

Suomenoja bird wetland is a challenging target for attaching bird alarms. The power line runs at an altitude of 35 meters.

“In this wetland, the line is really high. The traditional method has been to install the balls from the ground on the wire or climb on the wire. In this case, the ground will not be reached and climbing would require suspension. ”

High-voltage lines run above the Suomenoja bird basin. It can sometimes be difficult for birds to spot them, which is why reflectors were now attached to them.­

During an outage, the majority of customers could be supplied with electricity through another, but the outage would affect a power plant in the area, for example.

“This new method avoids power outages and also improves occupational safety. At least personally, I see that it is good to be able to avoid climbing into the lead. ”

Reflectors was scheduled to be installed as early as Tuesday, March 30, but then the fog prevented the work.

On Wednesday, a total of about 50 reflectors were installed in the wires. According to Palmumaa, the installation went as planned.

“Overall, it’s a nice thing that we now got this new model available. It will certainly continue to be used. ”