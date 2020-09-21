HS Espoo | “There is now a serial saw here in traffic” – in Kauklahti, the trees along the roadside were cut in complete silence and with precision

Someone sawed young street trees in Kauklahti. The arborist noted that the trace of the work is neat, albeit illegal.

In the trees vandalism took a strange form in Kauklahti, where someone sawed several street trees planted along Bassenkyläntie.

The trees had been sawn across the same spot and the tops left hanging, says a local resident Anja Munnukka. He noticed vandalism in mid-September while on a morning run with his dog.

“There’s a serial saw in traffic now. My heart hurt when I saw the sawn trees. It’s so pointless. I understand if someone, for example, annoys animals, but who wants revenge on the trees, ”he wonders.

Espoo city ​​green work manager Eve Turkey confirms that the city has received information about the felled trees and a criminal report has been made about them.

“The arborist has visited the site to see and evaluate the trees. They have been completely destroyed. They have been cut across, neatly, but in practice destroying the trees. ”

According to Turkey, there were a total of seven trees sawn: one purple judge and six Swedish rowan.

The city has been collecting the sawn tops off, but the trunks are still standing and in place along the street for the time being.

“They left them there for if someone’s conscience would start knocking.”

The city will plant new trees to replace the sawn trees, possibly in the spring. Against the winter, new trees should not be planted.

“The miserable thing about all this is that the perpetrator has not benefited from this, not even firewood. This has not been of any use to anyone, ”says Turkey.

In Espoo trees have recently been felled illegally elsewhere. In August, HS Espoo reported how rowans grown in the middle of the traffic circle in Matinkylä had been felled without permission.

Customer Service Manager of Espoo City Technology Center Jaana Junkkari said at the time that the city always makes a criminal report for any unauthorized dumping.

Read more: The smuggler struck the roundabout: Rowan trees delighting the drivers lay to the surprise of everyone on the ground, even though “the trees could not have been in anyone’s way”