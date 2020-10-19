HS Espoo | There is an alley in Espoo where 840 parking fines have been written this year, as drivers simply do not learn

This year, 840 parking error fees have already been written at Leppävaara Läkkisepänkuja. Many motorists leave their cars on the sidewalk, even if there are free parking spaces next door.

Motorists have been driven by pedestrians and cyclists on Läkkisepänkuja in Leppävaara. Although there are free parking spaces nearby, many motorists stop their cars on the promenade and bike path for the duration of their business.

“This is a very familiar point. We write fines here almost every day, ”says the lawyer of the Espoo City Technology Center. Petteri Aumala.

If your car has stopped in Läkkisepänkuja on the pedestrian and bicycle path and parking surveillance happens to the place, the explanations will not help. The parking error fee will be written without further inquiry.

“There is no compelling reason here to justify stopping on the sidewalk. This is a very typical thinking that just quickly pops up somewhere and therefore leaves the car for a while. But yes, that’s where the tag automatically comes from. “

In Leppävaara, fines are written almost every day for cars parked on the pedestrian and bicycle path. There are free parking spaces right next to the pedestrian and bike path.­

This During the year, 840 parking error fees were written from Läkkisepänkuja. The chapter also includes parking error fees written for cars at a nearby bus parking lot and parking error fees issued in the parking area.

Pharmacists clearly differ from other streets in Espoo in the amount of parking error fees.

“No parking error fees are written the most on Läkkisepänkatu, but yes, that is quite a number compared to the fact that it is a rather small area.”

Also in the adjacent Läkkitori, in front of the shopping center Gallery, you can often see unauthorized parking, Aumala says.

“People drive to the market and go shopping, although there are also parking spaces in the Gallery. The area is completely a pedestrian area and has undergone quite a major renovation. It is unfortunate that cars run in it and prevent movement. ”

There are plenty of legal parking spaces in the area. In addition to the pharmacist’s alley, parking spaces can be found in the Galleria and Sello shopping centers, among others.