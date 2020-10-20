HS Espoo | There is a traffic sign in the middle of the Espoo forest, which makes no sense – Anssi Mattila found it while outdoors and laughed out loud

At the beginning of the new nature trail, Nupuri has a traffic sign indicating a combined bike path and sidewalk that leads nowhere.

Espoo The Nupuri nature trail is perhaps one of the city’s strangest traffic signs. That is the view, at least Anssi Mattila.

Mattila, who lives in the Gulf of Espoo, is retired and goes out a lot. Last Thursday, he visited the Nupuri Nature Trail, completed four years ago for the first time – and was confused.

“At the edge of the forest, next to the turning point at the end of Nupurinkartanontie, there is a traffic sign indicating a combined cycle path and sidewalk. The only problem is that the roaring traffic sign on the forest side does not lead or point to anything, ”says Mattila.

At first he was amazed by the location of the traffic sign, after that it amused.

“I guess I laughed out loud to myself because there was no point in the sign. It would be interesting to know why it is installed in it. The sign is in place and appeared to be properly installed, but there is nothing behind it other than a rugged twig and ditch. The nature trail starts again from the other corner of the turning point, ”says Mattila.

Espoo city ​​traffic manager Antti Savolainen tells what it is all about: The construction of Nupurinkartanon is still in progress.

“However, the road signs are already pre-installed on the terrain. A combined bike path and sidewalk are coming to the place indicated by the sign. In short, the traffic sign is therefore in the right place, ”says Savolainen.

However, it is clear from the traffic control plan that, over time, the sign has turned 45 degrees to the right.

“The sign should not point to the forest, but to the side as planned. It’s easy to turn in the right direction, but it will be turned when the rest of the road’s infrastructure is built. ”