Niittyhuippu, located in Niittykumpu, is the tallest building in Espoo. Its residents tell what it is like to live in a house with 200 apartments and from which you can walk in slippers to the metro even in rainy weather.

It can be seen on the cliffs of Temple Square Church, the shores of western Helsinki and Ring Road II: a white, sculptural building that widens upwards.

It is Niittyhuippu, the tallest building in Espoo: 85 meters, 24 floors, completed in 2017.