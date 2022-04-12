HS Espoo | There is a place in Espoo where there is still 80 centimeters of snow

There is as much snow in Nuuksio in Espoo as in Sodankylä. The meteorologist explains why you can find exceptionally deep ridges in Nuuksio.

Snow maps the investigator may have surprised reading. In southern Finland, the depth of snow has steadily decreased, but one area differs in a striking way.

In Nuuksio, Espoo, on Tuesday, April 12, the depth of snow was still a whopping 80 centimeters. At Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, the snow was 30 centimeters.

The snow situation in Nuuksio is also special in that there is less snow in some places in Lapland. For example, there was 67 centimeters of snow in Kittilä and 58 centimeters in Rovaniemi on Tuesday.

At issue there is no measurement error: There is indeed a lot of snow in Nuuksio. There is a general meteorological phenomenon in the background.

“The main reason for this is the rather steep rise of the terrain. It rises several tens of meters from the sea in Nuuksio. In a certain wind direction, the air mass is forced to rise and more moisture comes down, ”explains the meteorologist of the Department of Climate Science. Hannu Valta.

The phenomenon is called coastal convergence, and as a result, rainfall – including snowfall – increases in certain areas.

“Nuuksio is just the place to rain more.”

The same effect can be seen elsewhere in Uusimaa.

“For example, Lohjanharju increases the amount of rain in Lohja. And due to the rapid rise of the terrain in the interior of Uusimaa, for example, the Hyvinkää region typically has more snow than, for example, Helsinki and the Coastal region. ”

To Lapland compared to the snow situation in Nuuksio, it feels amazing. Hannu Valta thinks that the rainfall during the winter was higher in southern Finland than in Lapland.

“There were a few strong low pressures in January-February that brought very heavy snowfall to the south of the country. In the Lapland region, the rain has come a little more evenly. ”

April the middle is already looming, but the snow seems to be melting very slowly. However, the authorities consider it unlikely that there will be any snow left in Espoo on May Day.

“As long as there are night frosts, the snow melts slowly. As soon as you go to the plus side, those remaining ones are so quickly blown away. After mid-April, the pace is sure to pick up, even though Easter has been promised cooler. The days are getting longer and the sun is shining higher. ”