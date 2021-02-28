HS Espoo | There are Viistokuja and Likusterikatu in the Espoo suburb – Traces would seem to lead to Harry Potter, but the explanation is quite different.

According to the nomenclature researcher, street names are created in Espoo on the basis of local characteristics. There is also a coincidence in the street names for Harry Potter.

In the big field a passing traveler may rub his eyes when looking at street signs. There is Likusterikatu and there is Viistokuja.

The names of the streets are familiar at least to those who have read the author JK Rowlingin popular Harry Potter fantasy novels or seen movies made from books. The protagonist of the book series, Harry Potter, is from Likusterotie. She lives there with her aunt Petunia, uncle Vernon and cousin Dudley when she is not in Hogwarts School of Witches and Wizards.

Viistokuja, on the other hand, is a shopping street in London for witches and wizards in a book series. In the bevel can be found magic wands and brooms, as well as ingredients for various magic broths.

But how are the familiar streets of Harry Potter in Espoo?

Espoo nomenclature researcher at the Center for Urban Planning Sami Suviranta can explain the backgrounds of street names.

According to Suviranta, the nomenclature in Espoo is always decided primarily on the basis of local characteristics. The nomenclature working group therefore studies the area and its history and seeks to find a nomenclature there.

Even before the new town plan, there were a lot of place names in the Suurpello area that started with Luku. Numberinstead of reading in Suurpello, the word referred to a dialectal Swedish word that once meant deep sagging.

When the city of Espoo drew up a town plan for the Suurpello area in 2005, the nomenclature working group decided to name the streets in the area according to the Luku theme.

The reading bridge glows blue when driving from Matinkylä.­

“There are Lukukatu, Lukusilta, Sanakatu, Kynäkatu and Kirjakuja,” says Suviranta.

“In addition, the topic coincidentally even has a confluence with the nearby old house name Oppibacka, where the initial part ‘opp i’ refers to the location on top of the hill. ‘

Large field the blocks, streets, and walkways in the central area mostly follow a grid-like design. However, one street differs from other streets in that it runs diagonally.

“That’s why the name Viistokuja was descriptive of it,” Suviranta says.

The sloping street became a light traffic road that is street-like in nature. According to the town plan, public transport in the alley is allowed, although according to Suviranta, there is no public transport coming to the alley in the current plans.

Oblique Street was originally proposed by Suviranta’s then colleague, nomenclature designer Marja Viljamaa-Laakso. Both Viljamaa-Laakso and Suviranta had read Harry Potters.

“Marja said that the name Oblique, which is in the Potter book, can be put here.”

In the same year, the sixth part of the Harry Potter book series was published in English, which was given a name in Finnish Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. It seemed that the world of Potter had come to stay.

Onomastics Sami Suviranta knows the nomenclature of Espoo.­

Large field when designing the nomenclature, it was thought that a garden-like district would rise into the area. The nomenclature was also designed in the same spirit so that the nomenclature would support gardening.

“It was named Piilipuuntie, Poppelikuja and Likusterikatu. A confluence with Harry Potter can be found on Likuster Street, but the actual naming criterion has been the garden. ”

Liqueur is used in Finland as a hedge plant, but when wild it does not thrive in the north.

The street names familiar from the Harry Potter book series are located next to the Opinmäki campus in Suurpello.­

Although Likusterikatu and Viistokuja are located quite close to each other in Suurpello, Suviranta would like to emphasize that no names were given to the streets based on the Potter books:

“The actual naming criteria are the garden theme on Likusterikatu and the direction of the route in Viistokuja in relation to the rest of the street network.”

For those familiar with Potter literature, however, the names are a fun, intentional addition to the urban experience. Street names are an opportunity for insight.

In Espoo there are other areas where references to familiar characters or places can be found in the nomenclature.

The Juhanila area is located near Mankka in Suurpello.

“Its name is once given by a columner. Juhani Nylund had owned the Mankka estate Veikko Nylundin son. Mankka has also had Veikkola and Siirilä around the middle of the 20th century, but only Juhanila has remained in use. ”

The shortcuts have since been named Aleksis Kiven in accordance with the brotherhood created by

“On the basis of the already established name Juhanila, the theme of the Seven Brothers was developed in the early 1970s: Juhanintie, Juhaninkuja, Juhaninpolku, Tuomaantie, Aapontie, Simeonintie, Laurintie, Timontie, Eerontie, Eeronpolku and also Jukolanahde,” says Suviranta.

“The topic has since been extended with a view to equality, including the names Venlanpolku, Venlanrinne and Männistönmuorinpolku.”

Slightly Tapiola is a more well-known area in Mankkaa than Juhanila. There are references to the Kalevala and Finnish mythology in the street names.

Tapiola was once marketed as a garden city that is close to nature but also close to the center of Helsinki. Forests and meadows were preserved in the area, and construction was adapted to the terrain.

“We wanted an attractive and descriptive name for the area, and we came up with the name Tapiola. It reflects the ideal image of closeness to nature and the Finnish forest city that was sought in Tapiola. ”

The area was designed by the Housing Foundation at the time.

“A lot of names on Finnish natural phenomena were brought to Tapiola, especially from the mythology of the Kalevala. Tapiola itself is the kingdom of the forest in the Kalevala and in folklore. ”

Also references to literature can be found elsewhere in the city of Espoo.

According to Sami Suviranta, for example, the nomadic garden in Friisinmäki has sought the atmosphere of summer nights and the enchantment of nature.

Topics have been received Willian Shakespearen Summer night’s dream from the play. For example, the paths Mustard Pineapple, Pea Flower, Seitti and Koi are located in the area. These names are inspired by the four fairies in the play.

In addition, the whole area is called the Espoo Summer Night Garden.

He was the first to talk about Harry Potter-themed street names in Suurpello Beads that is, the Helsinki Metropolitan Area Library Network.