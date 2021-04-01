HS Espoo | There are numerous places to eat on the shores of Espoo, but now the city wants more of them – Are there any competing companies until the peak?

The City of Espoo rents plots of land along the waterfront to café and restaurant operators. The townspeople have wanted a public sauna.

Espoo on the beaches you will be able to enjoy new taste experiences in the near future.

The City of Espoo is looking for café and restaurant operators for the waterfront in three places: Soukanranta, Haukilahti’s Toppelund and Tapiola’s Otsolahti. The application is valid until June 10, and selections will be made in the fall.

For lofty loneliness, the entrepreneur does not have to base his place of dining. For example, there are already several cafés between Haukilahti and Nuottaniemi.

Aren’t competing companies on the waterfront already busy?

Visit Responsible for the development of the Espoo waterfront route Lennart Pettersson according to, there has been a demand for new eateries along the waterfront.

“Over the past year, it’s been highlighted when people go out a lot on the beaches.”

People are looking for areas with a lot of services. The increase in services therefore increases the number of people, so Pettersson believes that old entrepreneurs in the area will also benefit from the diversification of supply.

When the city of Espoo announced years ago that it was looking for a beach café entrepreneur in Nokkala marina, Cafe Merenneido, which had been operating on the beach of Matinkylä for a long time, was startled.

Nokkalan Majakka opened in 2016. According to Pettersson, Cafe Merenneido soon found a new neighbor to have a positive impact on their own business.

Rantakahvila Nokkalan Majakka started in Matinkylä’s Nuottaniemi in 2016.­

According to Petterson, Helsingin Kaivopuisto is a good example of a diverse offering in which all parties benefit from the situation.

“People might go to one place for coffee, go to another to eat and pick up a third for a trip.”

Besides, every company’s offerings and services are different, Pettersson says.

If Espoo residents would decide, perhaps a public sauna would appear on the waterfront. According to Pettersson, it has often been desired.

“I look forward to seeing what kind of proposals come up. Maybe a public sauna. Maybe services you can’t even think of yet. “

Each of the three locations applied for has its own distinctive features.

Haukilahti’s Toppelund has been popular with surfers since the 1970s. Currently, there are surfer storage containers on the site. According to Pettersson, they want to continue to be able to operate, so the new entrepreneur and surfers are expected to coordinate their plans in some way.

In Soukanranta, on the other hand, the location of a café or restaurant has been thought of as being close to Klobben beach instead of the current toilet and changing facilities.

“There have been fewer services on the beach between Souka and Kivenlahti than elsewhere, and there has been feedback that more would be desired,” says Pettersson.

Tapiola’s Otsolahti beach is more urban than other places to look for. Pettersson wonders that the area’s cultural services and the new entrant could have some sort of connection.

Tapiola’s cultural environment imposes certain conditions on the applicant. The plan must be approved by the Espoo City Museum.

Lennart Pettersson according to the waterfront service offering is undergoing a drastic change. The Keilaniemi area in particular is currently undergoing strong development.

Last summer, new kayak and sup ferry rentals opened on the shores of Espoo. More city boats will also be available in Espoo in the near future.

The approximately 40-kilometer-long shoreline can accommodate a variety of services, Pettersson believes.

“Our waterfront definitely has a diverse face, and that’s its richness.”