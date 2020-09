There are several islands in front of Espoo’s Westend. Many of the islands are privately owned and stories are told in connection with them, with interesting details about the history of Espoo and Finland.

Fog begins to settle, but so far a group of three small islands can still be seen well from Westend ‘s Lyökkiniemi cliffs: Linholm and two adjacent islands, the larger of which is marked on the Espoo guide map as Linholms Gräsgrund, but are also called Parikarit.

.