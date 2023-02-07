HS Espoo | The woman was shocked when a video call was made in the shower rooms of the swimming pool

Using phones in shower rooms makes you feel unsafe, says someone who has been swimming in Leppävaara. The city of Espoo confirms that they are familiar with the unfortunate phenomenon.

Alder danger an unpleasant phenomenon has been observed in the swimming hall. A woman from Espoo who regularly visits the swimming pool says that she has seen visitors using phones even in the shower rooms.

Within about a month, two people have already come across people who have brought their phones into the shower rooms, the woman says.

According to the woman, one was fiddling with his handset on the bench, but the other was apparently talking to a male interlocutor. From the raised phone, the woman concluded that there was a video call going on.

Seeing the phone in the shower makes me feel insecure, because I don’t know if I’ll end up on someone’s video naked, the woman says.

The woman appears anonymously in this story, as she does not want to be associated with any videos that may have been filmed.

Woman contacted the city of Espoo after filming situations and suggested signs prohibiting the use of telephones in the premises. However, the feedback has at least not yet brought about a change.

Now the woman no longer wants to go to the swimming pool, because she doesn’t want to risk being photographed.

“I don’t feel like going anymore, it doesn’t feel safe.”

Phenomenon is familiar to the city, says Espoo’s swimming hall expert Ari Jaakkola.

According to Jaakkola, the problem has come together with telephones, and cases come to the attention of supervisors from time to time.

“At least I have the impression that it’s not common,” says Jaakkola.

Jaakkola believes that thoughtlessness is the underlying factor. If the visitor has a habit of recording his sports performances, he may not think about the suitability of the environment for fiddling with his phone.

There are currently no plans for actual prohibition signs or more drastic measures to solve the problem.

If a swimmer notices someone walking in the shower area with a phone in their hand, they can tell the staff about it. They have been instructed not to use the phone.

“It’s always better to have no staff,” says Jaakkola.

