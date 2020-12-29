HS Espoo | The wild deer that saw it all sprawled in peace in the suburbs in Espoo: “Going to Omppu”

“This is an exciting detached house life in Espoo,” says Antti Laukkanen, who shot the roe deer.

On Monday in the morning from Espoo Antti Laukkanen delighted.

The family spent the Christmas break in peace at home in Nöykki when the child looked out the window and said they would go there again.

The window showed an entire family of roe deer walking to the side at a leisurely pace along the street.

There were two parents and three vassals in the herd of five deer. Laukkanen picked up the phone and began shooting deer through the window.

“The biggest Capricorn came to the gate to see. When he determined that he could not get inside, they continued their journey. The fifth and smallest came after them, ”says Laukkanen.

HS told earlier how the deer have become very brave and they just don’t startle people anymore.

Laukkonen published a video about the roe deer family on Facebook’s Puskaradio Espoo group. As an accompanying text, he wrote: The Capricorn Family stayed in the film in Nöykkiö today. Went to the gate to see if they could get to the yard, but then went to discount sales.

Comments quickly came under the video.

“Feed when that little flickers fault after you ..” one commented.

“Going to sew,” writes another.

“Cute animals, but the other side of the coin is that these animals spread ticks and eat yard plantings,” recalls the third.

Antti Laukkanen has lived in Nöykkiö for seven years. He has seen roe deer sometimes over the years, but since the autumn, Laukkanen has seen more of them than before.

Sometimes wild deer have gotten to the yard.

“Then they have eaten acorns, but have not destroyed anything. They have been very sympathetic. ”

Once Laukkanen had just closed the yard gate when he noticed that there were roe deer in the yard. That’s when he got to walk a handful of deer before Capricorn jumped over the fence and ran away.

“They are incredibly beautiful, perfect animals,” says Laukkonen.

Laukkonen has had time to study the behavior of deer during the autumn. Often roe deer come to the road and yard from a nearby forest.

“Typically, the two bigger ones go to inquire first, and then the others sting after,” he says.

Roe is a viable species in southern Finland. It thrives in deciduous and mixed forests, as well as in meadows, fields and even suburban areas.

Energy-rich plant products suitable for roe deer.