HS Espoo | The whole terraced house appeared for sale in Espoo – Offers must be delivered in the old-fashioned way in an envelope

The City of Espoo is organizing a tender for a complete terraced house. The terraced house in Lintuvaara is in need of extensive repairs.

The terraced house has five duplicates and three triangles, and the total space in the residential apartments is about 550 square meters.

President of the Espoo Tilapalvelut enterprise Maija Lehtinen says that Espoo is trying to give up properties that the city does not need. Today, Lintuvaara’s dilapidated terraced house is empty.

According to Lehtinen, the city would rather sell unnecessary real estate than use the money to renovate it.

“We’ll then repair the other facilities with the money.”

The house, built in 1956, is awaiting a major renovation.­

The terraced house in question is on a rental plot in the city of Espoo, but it is possible for the buyer to redeem the plot for himself.

The city is organizing a tender for a townhouse. Interested buyers can submit their bids in an envelope to the City of Espoo Registry by April 27.

Submitting offers by letter sounds old-fashioned, but according to Lehtinen, it is common practice to sell city buildings.

Before the deadline, the city will hold demonstrations where potential buyers will get to see the house.

Terraced house was built in 1956 and is located next to Lintuvaara School. It was originally erected as a teachers ’dormitory.

It was later used for rental housing, but the last residents left the house earlier this year.

In the autumn of last year, Espoo sold a slightly similar old teacher’s dormitory in Laajalahti. It was an entire apartment building with a purchase price of approximately EUR 480,000.

The old teacher’s dormitory in Laajalahti was bought by the housing company Espoo Pukstaavi. The building was protected, and the buyer was responsible for renovating the protected building.

In Espoo, apartments for teachers were built in connection with several schools.

Teacher dormitories have been built in connection with schools in Rastaala, Niittykumpu, Friisilä and Aarnivalkea, among others.