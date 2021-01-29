HS Espoo | The walls of a house in Espoo look like they are moldy – There is an unexplained phenomenon in the “terribly expensive material” in the background

The Sun Castle, designed for young people with intellectual disabilities, was decided to be covered with Accoya wood. There were consequences.

Espoo resident Riitta Myrsky often walks past Aurinkolinna, a housing estate located in Lintuvaara. The building, which only stood for a few years, otherwise looks neat, but something has happened to the facades of the house.

The walls have turned speckled and ugly. As if they had moisture-proofs, Storm wondered.

What exactly has gone wrong with the facade?

Bird danger At the end of 2018, Aurinkolinna, a communal housing group for young people with intellectual disabilities, was completed. Residents were able to move to a long-planned and desired home in early 2019.

The housing group home became a two-storey wooden building, the facades of which were chosen ecologically and non-toxicly treated pine, or Accoya.

Chairman of the Sun Castle Tiina Haimelin-Serimaa says that the Accoya was chosen because it has many good sides.

“Accoya is resistant to moisture, it is indestructible and does not rot. It is a very ecological but terribly expensive material. ”

In addition, the wood is long-lasting and maintenance-free.

The graying of the sun castle has been very uneven and spotty.­

Accoya facade should turn gray evenly in about a few years. However, the graying of the walls of the solar castle does not seem smooth.

It has also been noticed by the chairman of Aurinkolinna.

“There’s aesthetic damage here,” Haimelin-Serimaa says.

He has worked with the material supplier to find out what causes the unevenness and staining of the graying.

“Graying by region has been intense. It may be affected by fire protection agents, pollen or air pollution, ”says Haimelin-Serimaa.

A material supplier is coming to take samples from the wall.

“But there is no problem of decay or moisture damage.”

To Jätkäsaari facade panels made of Accoya have also been used in the built Wood City.

Also there, according to the latest findings, the houses are turning gray.

